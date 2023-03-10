The Branson Board of Education has approved the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board approved the calendar at their Feb. 9, board meeting.
The school year will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, and the last day of school with an early release will be Friday, May 24, 2024.
The year will have Fall Break on Oct. 20; Thanksgiving break starting Wednesday, Nov. 22; Christmas break starting Friday, Dec. 22 and lasting until Jan. 8, 2024. Spring break will be the week of March 11, 2024.
Easter break and Good Friday breaks will be March 29 and April 1, 2024.
The full calendar can be found on the district’s website, branson.k12.mo.us.
