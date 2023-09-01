Branson City Attorney Joe Lauber.jpg

Branson City Attorney Joe Lauber addressing the Board of Aldermen during an August 22, 2023 study session.

 Courtesy of City of Branson

Branson’s city attorney, Joe Lauber, hosted the second of two study sessions with the Branson Board of Aldermen at Branson City Hall to talk about the roles of mayor, administrators, and aldermen for a fourth class Missouri city on Tuesday, August 22.

“It’s incumbent on all of us that the public fully understands how local government does work, and there is a process we have to go through,” Lauber said. “Because if we do a good job of that, then there will be less disappointment among citizens who don’t get immediate satisfaction on some issue. They will understand there is a process we have to go through.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.