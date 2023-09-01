Branson’s city attorney, Joe Lauber, hosted the second of two study sessions with the Branson Board of Aldermen at Branson City Hall to talk about the roles of mayor, administrators, and aldermen for a fourth class Missouri city on Tuesday, August 22.
“It’s incumbent on all of us that the public fully understands how local government does work, and there is a process we have to go through,” Lauber said. “Because if we do a good job of that, then there will be less disappointment among citizens who don’t get immediate satisfaction on some issue. They will understand there is a process we have to go through.”
The instructions also talked about the differences between ordinances and resolutions, and the impact they have upon the operations of the city. Ordinances are the legislative acts of a governmental body like the board, and resolutions are administrative acts of a governmental body. Ordinances are a new local law, while a resolution is an expression of opinion.
While resolutions often deal with matters of special or temporary importance, such as declaring a special day in the city or honoring a citizen for an outstanding act, it can be used for actions like raising expenditures over a budgeted amount.
Ordinances require adoption by a legally existing government body, who has the power to act for a community. The ordinance must have reasonable, definite, and certain terms, while being adopted in a required form using proper procedures.
“You, as a board of aldermen, cannot declare war on China, let alone stop the jab,” Lauber said. “You don’t have authority to act in those circumstances, so those are things you cannot pass an ordinance about.”
Ordinances also must be in harmony with the U.S. Constitution and existing laws, and it must serve a public purpose.
Lauber then spoke about the Statutory Role of the Board of Aldermen, as stated under 79.110 in the Missouri Revised Statutes.
The board, along with the mayor, are responsible for the care, management, and control of the city and its finances, can create and vote in ordinances, and carry out additional items like preserving peace, trade and commerce, and the health of the community.
Lauber then said the practical role of the board was simpler: represent the public, develop policies and programs, maintain financial integrity, and ensure accountability and transparency.
“Individual aldermen have little or no power by themselves,” Lauber said. “Ultimately, the board of aldermen has all the power. In order for an alderman to get things done, they have to be a consensus builder, and you have to work within your own governing body, with your colleagues on this dais, to get things done.”
The statutory role of a mayor was then discussed by Lauber. The mayor of a fourth class city sits on the board of aldermen but doesn’t vote except for breaking a tie, presides over aldermen meetings, general supervision over all the officers and affairs of the city and makes recommendations to the board to improve the city.
The mayor can also veto bills, but he would need to present in writing why he’s vetoing an ordinance.
Board members should meet with the mayor on a regular basis to discuss ideas and concerns, and in turn the mayor should work closely with the city administrator to move board goals forward, anticipate issues, and manage the action of board meetings.
Lauber addressed the statutory role of a city administrator. The administrator is the chief administrative assistant to the mayor and has general supervisory control and management of the day to day government business, subject to the direction and supervision of the mayor.
“The administrator is a 24/7 administrator who is working to carry out the goals of the board of aldermen in the administration of the city,” Lauber said.
He also introduced to the board a pyramid displaying what Lauber determined as the proper role of a board of aldermen, while outlining levels he felt were for an “ideal board,” “where most boards operate,” and “where bad boards operate.”
Level one is a day to day operations focus; level two a constituent response focus; level three “counsel governance” of items like liquor license and zoning approvals; level four creates a strategic plan guiding the first three levels; level five had governance expectations over all levels; and level six is surveys to promote continual improvement. The ideal board would focus on levels three through six.
Lauber also used an analogy of a flight to share the mix of council responsibilities compared to staff responsibilities. The 50,000 foot level is the purpose and vision for the city, stepping down to strategic goals. The flight lands with day-to-day work which lands almost entirely on the staff.
Lauber shared “rules” he first heard 20 years ago when John Landwehr was the mayor of Jefferson City. He felt these rules were good guidelines for wise governance.
“He was known to be a really good mayor with a great set of philosophies,” Lauber said.
- Some of the statements he shared included:
- Board meetings are for final position statements, debate, and voting. Not for rolling out novel ideas to make everyone think you’re a stud.
- If somebody disagrees with you, don’t take it personally. Maybe on this issue, you simply had your head up your butt. It happens once in a while to us all.
- Disagree with ideas, not with people.
- If you find a problem and want to talk about it publicly, have a solution ready. You will be asked for one.
- Learn how to tell constituents you disagree with them. They’ll respect you for it. Don’t be a wimp.
Lauber also made recommendations to the board about using procedural rules to control meetings. The mayor should keep order, using Robert’s Rules of Order. The mayor should not allow board members to speak unless recognized, don’t allow the public to interrupt, and stick to the agenda for the meeting.
The entire presentation is available on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/@cityofbranson694.
