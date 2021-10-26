The Hollister Early Childhood Center is getting a sensory room for students, thanks to a special education teacher.
Sarah Combs, a special education teacher at the Hollister Early Childhood Center, applied for and received a $500 grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association to create a sensory room for students with sensory needs, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
Combs also went to Facebook and asked friends and family to donate pool noodles to help create a part of your sensory room.
“I got a grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Our superintendent sent it out saying that it was available and so I applied,” Combs said. “Five hundred Missouri teachers were able to get a $500 grant, and so I wrote it for sensory items to use in our sensory classroom. I also had friends and family donate money for the noodle forest. Lots of people have volunteered and donated to this project.”
The Hollister sensory room includes items which were both purchased with the grant money but also donated by members of the community.
“I got $500, so I was able to purchase sensory tiles, where the liquid moves when you step on them, things to help reduce the light glare from fluorescent lights, a sensory bubble fish tank machine, some of the peanut balls that the students can use to manipulate, a tunnel for them to go through that helps them relax,” Combs said. “All of these can help them compensate for frustration and anger. It also helps redirect those feelings into something else. The school provided the Velcro shape for the floor. They’re really great because they go down on the floor, and we’re able just to put it down, and it will come right back up. That’s how we can manipulate it any way that we want to change it. We’ve already changed it several times this year based on what the students need. And then these are the pool noodle forest, which I asked friends and family to help purchase. The kids go on the path and then they go through the noodle forest, and it’s a really cool sensory experience for all of our students, especially our visually impaired student, who is a really big fan of it. I saw the idea of the noodle forest on Pinterest — like most teachers — and knew we had to have it for our sensory room.”
Combs said the sensory room, which was initially started with special needs kids in mind, is now utilized by any students in the school who may need to refocus and redirect their attention toward learning.
“On any particular day, there could be 50 kids who come through the room. In a week it could be over 300 kids, you know, it depends on when the teachers want to bring them and how often their students need refocus time,” Combs said. “This started more for the mindset of the special education kids, but then like once we started doing it we realized all kids could benefit from this kind of room. Both, to be honest because, obviously, some special education students need lots of sensory items to help them cope and to help them through their day, but you know, some of our other students have so much energy and need redirection for that energy.”
Kristina Smith, Special Services Coordinator for Hollister School District, explained the sensory room also makes it easier for children who may have unidentified learning issues.
“At our early childhood special education program we have preschool aged children 3 and up. We try as hard as we can through community partnerships to identify those students with special needs early, because the earlier the intervention, the quicker we can take care of an issue, and get them caught up. However, there are some students that show up on our doorstep in kindergarten and they’ve never been in a daycare or a school setting. They’ve only been at home and they don’t know how to regulate their emotions, yet they don’t know how to regulate their bodies through an entire school day,” Smith said. “This room is a benefit so maybe we can identify a need that they didn’t know existed.”
Smith said the room helps students who may need work on gross motor skills, visual motor integration, and even fine motor skills.
“We can use this (room) as an intervention to try to see what students need,” Smith said. “There’s lots of gross motor things in here, but there’s also fine motor and then we also have visual motor integration. Students have to be able to control their body and have body awareness. Before you can ever know how to look at a board and copy a letter down to your paper, hold a pencil or scissors or crayons, you need to know how to focus. We have some students that show up and they have a need, and we just haven’t figured out what that is. So we try to use this as an intervention to see, maybe this is it, maybe we can use some of our strategies that we use with our students that we know they have needs and be able to accomplish the same task, with all of our students. It helps identify needs.”
Combs said all the students get excited when they get to use the room.
“They all get excited when they come in here,” Combs said. “I mean it’s a different thing for both of the (special needs students and our regular education students). We use it in a different way for our special education students. Also, our occupational therapy provider uses this room when she pulls students. Our special education students use this more often but it is available for our regular education students.”
Combs explained sometimes a student just needs a break because they are having a difficult time concentrating.
“It’s great to have. Some students who maybe need a break, like a teacher will call and say, this student is just having a hard time. They need a break from this moment,” Combs said. “Maybe they’re frustrated or they’re angry. Maybe they don’t want to keep going. So we bring them through the path and it just refocuses their mind, not on the situation they had but what they’re doing at the moment. Then they’re ready to go back to class and focus.”
Smith said the school is seeing a rise in the social and emotional needs in their students.
“We’re seeing a lot of social and emotional needs, especially through the COVID crisis,” Smith said. “We know it’s in the headlines every day. It is affecting the mental health of adults, but also for our kids. Our kids’ brains are not fully developed yet. We have preschool, kindergarten and first grade in this building, and they cannot process what is going on. All they know is ‘I’m frustrated. I’m angry. I’m sad.’ And that’s exactly what Miss Combs and this room help with. Maybe there is something going on at home they can not express. The sensory room helps them even though they may not know the issues and why they are getting overwhelmed or why they are frustrated. They don’t necessarily have the language or the ability yet to communicate why they are doing what they are doing.”
Smith said taking a child who is having a difficult time learning or acting up in class out of the situation can help them.
“When we can take them out of an overwhelming situation and say, ‘It’s okay, let’s digress here, let’s follow this path.’ They know they can control that. They know they can hop from dot to dot on one foot, do some jumping jacks, follow the path or wiggle their way through the noodle,” Smith said. “So, as we continue to see those social emotional needs in all students in our population arise, we can utilize this room to say, ‘Hey, let’s calm you down.’ Then maybe we’re able to talk and ask questions and figure out how we can help them.
“When they are in a moment of crisis, overwhelmed and frustrated, their verbal communication can shut down. So we come in here and allow them to take a moment to control what they are doing, take a break and be able to utilize the room and get themselves calmed down and then we are able to approach it from a different angle. It doesn’t matter if it’s a student that has some special education needs, or it’s just a regular education student.”
According to the press release, the benefits of sensory rooms are :
- Children gain access to appropriate sensory stimulation and their bodies learn how to respond appropriately to the stimulation.
- Sensory rooms can enhance learning through occupational therapy (OT) or adult-directed play, which engages different areas of the brain, leading to improved information retention.
- Time in a sensory room helps children improve their visual, auditory and tactile processing, as well as fine and gross motor skills.
- By providing a sense of calm and comfort, sensory rooms help children learn to self-regulate their behaviors, which ultimately improves focus.
