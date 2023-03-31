The city of Branson announced the dates for their annual citywide Spring Cleanup.
The cleanup will take place between Monday, April 17, and Thursday, April 20. The collection will be of large items, with the final day being a collection of brush and limbs. The service is available only for Branson residents, not businesses.
The collection of items will take place by city ward, with Ward 1 on April 17, Ward 2 on April 18, and Ward 3 on April 19. All wards will have limbs and brush collected on Thursday, April 20.
Residents must have all items at the curb by Monday, April 17, at 8 a.m., regardless of their day of pickup. This includes brush and limbs. The brush and limbs do not have to be bundled but they need to be cut and stacked in piles easy to manage by city Public Works staff.
Items the city will pick up include old appliances, furniture, mattresses, and similar items which will not be hauled away by the local trash companies. There is a limit of one dump truck load of limbs and brush per residence. Crews will not backtrack if your items are not at the curb when they come through your neighborhood, and they will not pick up any trash which is taken by normal trash haulers.
Residents are asked to help Public Works prepare for the collection by submitting information about their items through the “Report an Issue” section of the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
City crews will not be picking up tires, bagged leaves, or electronics. Information on where to take these items is available on the city’s website.
For questions about the cleanup, contact the City of Branson Public Works department at 417-337-8559.
