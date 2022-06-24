Branson Alderman Marshall Howden has begun a fundraising campaign for House of Hope to purchase a commercial fire sprinkler system in their facility, which would allow them to continue to serve the homeless in the city when the outside temperature drops below 32 degrees.
The situation raised ethics questions as House of Hope may need to go before the Branson Board of Aldermen for issues related to the building’s zoning, or an appeal of decisions made by city staff. In the event of a situation where House of Hope has clearly already received significant support from an elected official, would an official need to abstain from voting or remove themselves from the debate involving the group?
Not necessarily, according to the Director of the University of Missouri’s Truman School of Government and Public Affairs Lael Keiser.
Keiser told Branson Tri-Lakes News, if the alderman has no direct financial gain from the action before the board, there’s no clear violation of conflict of interest which would mandate abstention.
“Supporting the charity through a GoFundMe Campaign just means the alderman supports the cause of the charity, so it does not seem there is any personal benefit to it,” Keiser said. “Therefore, it would not seem to me to be an ethical violation to vote for or against a policy which would affect the charity.”
Keiser guessed it’s not uncommon for elected officials to vote on actions related to charitable organizations they support, and the only time it could raise an ethical question would be related to campaign financing.
“If a zoning change benefited people who had contributed to his campaign, it may raise an ethical issue, but the elected official may say they voted for the zoning change because it was the right thing to do unless someone could show there was a bribe,” Keiser said.
She also said unless there is a specific exception in the Branson City Code, there is no ethics violation by an elected official in campaigning for a local charity. There is currently no such prohibition in Branson City Code.
Keiser said ultimately it’s “in the eyes of the voter” whether something is unethical and the voters will have the final say at the ballot box.
