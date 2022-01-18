Like the rum runners of the 1920s, a new Branson business will bring the booze to you.
Wyze Gyze alcohol delivery service opened on Dec. 22, 2021.
According to Founder and President of Wyze Gyze Trenton Conway, the idea for Wyze Gyze came while he was attending a party.
“One of my brothers invited me to this gathering, so as the night goes on and everyone is having fun we honestly just ran out of beer, but we wanted more. It was late and we all had a couple,” Conway said. “We all feel very strongly against drinking and driving so that was absolutely not an option. That’s when the idea of Wyze Gyze came to me.”
Conway said he and others wondered why there wasn’t an option in the area to have alcohol delivered to help keep drunk drivers off the road.
“Why is there no one delivering alcohol immediately to those that have been drinking and having a little fun,” Conway’s said. “Or even those that just simply don’t feel like getting out because of the weather or because it’s getting late? How many people would have made that beer run when they weren’t okay to drive? We all started forming our plan right then and that morning I started working on this new idea.”
Wyze Gyze came out of this and is now the first alcohol delivery service in Taney County and is open late daily.
“We have our own inventory and delivery Gyze,” Conway said. “We are open late Monday through Sunday so we can really take a shot at bringing these drinking and driving numbers down.”
According to Conway, Wyze Gyze has two main goals.
“First, having a positive impact on the community through a reduction in drinking and driving numbers,” Conway said. “Second, gaining the trust of Taney County by providing great service and taking care of our customers.”
Conway said the business only delivers to adults over 21 and has two forms of verification before delivering to a home.
“We ID everyone through our website and app (when the order is placed),” Conway said. “We also ID everyone again when we get to the residence. Our ID scanners do a great job of detecting fake IDs.”
To order from Wyze Gyze visit their website at www.wyzegyzealcoholdelivery.com or through their app.
“You can create your order through our website or through our very own Wyze Gyze app” Conway said.
Wyze Gyze is open:
Monday through Friday 5 - 10:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 12 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Conway encourages anyone who has an idea for a new business to go for it.
“This is a newer business concept and we want everyone to know that we are here to make a difference and we are here to let everyone have fun and be safe at the same time,” Conway said. “We also want to throw in there that if you have an idea or concept go for it! This business literally happened because of a party! Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone!”
For more information visit ‘Wyze Gyze’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.