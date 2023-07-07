Thousands of area residents and visitors flooded into Branson Landing on Monday, July 3, for the Landing’s annual Independence Day celebration, “Liberty Light Up 2023.”
The day featured music from Damsel and The Dirty Saints, and a fireworks display which started around 9:15 p.m.
