Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 5.jpg
Jason Wert

Thousands of area residents and visitors flooded into Branson Landing on Monday, July 3, for the Landing’s annual Independence Day celebration, “Liberty Light Up 2023.” 

The day featured music from Damsel and The Dirty Saints, and a fireworks display which started around 9:15 p.m.

Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 4.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Crowd 4.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Crowd 3.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Damsel.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Crowd 2.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Damsel Drummer.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 7.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Couple 1.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 6.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Family 3.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Family 2.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Crowd 1.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 4.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 3.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 2.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Kid 1.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 3.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 Family 1.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 2.jpg
Branson Landing Fireworks 2023 1.jpg

