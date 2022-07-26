One of Branson’s newest businesses is giving residents and visitors a trip back to medieval times with a 1970’s blacklight poster style twist.
World of Wizards Indoor Blacklight Mini Golf and Arcade opened Thursday, July 21, at 2805 Green Mountain Drive in Branson. It’s the second mini golf location in Branson for owners Sheryl and Robert Alderman, who also own Greatest Adventures mini golf on Gretna Road near the Shoppes at Branson Meadows.
“It’s a step above regular minigolf,” Sheryl said. “It’s a blacklight indoor mini-golf which has a 3D effect.”
The mini golf area is covered with murals and artwork, which were painted under blacklight while the artist wore 3D glasses according to the Aldermans. Visitors can choose to play without the glasses, but Robert says the glasses “make the ball look like it’s floating” and it “brings a real depth to the artwork.”
Sheryl says they chose the wizards theme so it was similar to their other location which has a dragon theme, but is also something completely different than anything else in Branson.
“It’s sort of a Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings mix,” Sheryl said. “There’s a wand store, there’s a spooky spider forest, there’s a unicorn, there’s a broom closet.”
Robert said there are also CGI effects in the mini golf area along with the artwork.
The piece de resistance of the course is an animatronic fire dragon, which challenges you on the final hole.
“He’s pretty cool,” Robert said.
The arcade area features classic video games like Pacman, Donkey Kong, and Frogger for 50 cents, and there are new style games and pinball machines. The arcade will continue to expand over the next few months, adding additional games and pinball machines like a Guardians of the Galaxy pinball. Guests can play games in the arcade even if they do not want to play the blacklight mini golf.
The couple says “they got lucky” in finding their new location, which had last been used as a timeshare center.
“This building had sat vacant for three years,” Sheryl said. “We sold our rental properties in Lincoln, Nebraska, and invested more in Branson.”
Robert said they moved to Branson after vacationing here and “falling in love with the town.” He came to town and worked in construction, then opened the first mini golf location in 2008.
The mini golf and arcade take up half the building, and the other half will house a second location of Scooter’s Sports Grill. Sheryl says they hope to have the restaurant open in March 2023, and it will have a similar lunch menu to the current location but will add a new dinner menu.
“It’s going to be a nice, family restaurant,” Sheryl said. “The new location will have many of the same items as the current location [on Gretna Rd.]. There will be the best burgers in town and people say we have the best Rueben sandwich in the area.”
Scooters has their “own trademark seasoning” which the Aldermans say makes the food unlike any other restaurant in Branson.
The mini golf is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., as is the arcade. More information about what’s available can be found on their website, minigolfinbranson.com, or on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.