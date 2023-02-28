The city of Branson is promoting from within to replace retiring head of Public Works and Engineering Keith Francis.
The city announced Michael Woods will be taking over for Francis on March 20, 2023.
“Michael’s positive energy is infectious,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said in a statement. “He has a keen eye for organizational and system improvements with strong leadership abilities. Leading Public Works/Engineering is the logical next step for him and the City of Branson.”
Woods began working for the city of Branson in 2021 as an Assistant Civil Engineer in the Public Works/Engineering department. He then stepped up to be Acting Director of Planning and Development, serving in both the new role and the role for which he was initially hired.
“Michael stepped up when we needed him,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “He has worked incredibly hard with an immense workload. I appreciate the work he has done in the Planning Department and am excited to see what he does in the Public Works/Engineering Department.”
The director of Public Works and Engineering is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the city’s infrastructure. Street maintenance and repair, city buildings which need renovation or repair, and winter weather operations fall under the director’s purview. On the engineering side of his job, he is responsible for traffic related issues, in house design, and capital projects.
“I am very excited to join the Branson Public Works/Engineering team as we continue to design, build, operate and maintain a safe and reliable infrastructure system,” Woods said. “It’s truly an honor to serve the community, visitors, and staff. I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together.”
Prior to working for the city, Woods worked for MoDOT, City Utilities of Springfield’s Water Division and the Public Works Department for the city of Springfield. He has a degree from Missouri S&T in civil engineering and is licensed as an engineer by the state of Missouri.
Woods will work with Francis during the latter’s last few weeks to help smooth the leadership transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.