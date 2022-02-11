Three Branson students have won prizes from the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
The junior high students were honored with a special presentation at the school from VFW Commander Richard Baehr and Adjutant Kenneth Allison on Feb. 8.
First place winner, 7th grader Gabriella Bandy, was given a certificate and a check for $100. Second place, 8th grader Priya Raghani, was given a check for $75; and third place, 7th grader Georgia Griffith, was given a check for $50.
The students wrote an essay between 300 and 400 words expressing their views on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW’s commander-in-chief. The goal of the contest is to have students examine American history and discover how history impacts their lives in America today.
The contest is held yearly with more than 165,000 students nationwide entering the competition, with a total of $1.4 million divided between winners of state and national awards.
Here is Gabriella’s first place essay:
Patriotism is fundamental to being a good citizen of any nation. What makes any American special is that we have a unique nation that allows us to participate in our government as well as be represented by it. There are many things that one can do to be a good citizen of America.
Obeying laws is just as essential as making sure those laws are fair and just for everyone. A society without rules brings about chaos. Know your rights and understand them, and stand up for your beliefs. A good government takes care of its citizens but realizes they are employed by the citizens.
When you’re of age, vote and be involved with your elected officials. When you’re young, it is good to learn about the processes needed to run a country and how that country works. Read our founding documents and understand how politics work. You can go to the library or research on the internet to learn about our branches of government. Attend rallies and protests for causes you care about. Learn how to debate with people, but listen to ideas that are different from yours.
Contribute to your society. Work for a living if you’re able. Volunteer and help your community and help those less fortunate than you. When you are involved in religious organizations, charities, public works, employment or jobs, or helping someone in need, you are being a good citizen and helping your local society.
Lastly, know your nation’s history, both the good and the bad, so that you can learn from its successes and failures both. America is the most incredible nation on earth and every American has the opportunity to make this nation better. America has made many mistakes, but its successes are almost too many to count. Being a good citizen means being a good student of history. When one doesn’t know where they’ve come from, they will fail to know where they’re going, and a nation divided against itself full of people who do not value citizenship cannot stand.
Here is Priya’s second place essay:
One question most people tend to not think about, “How can I be a good American??” Let’s be honest, just because society claims that people should be good Americans, doesn’t mean people will always do it, because they won’t always see a reason why they should be a good American. So, how can we be good Americans?
America is made up of communities that come together to create “America”. Not the things we possess, but the people themselves. We decide what does, and what will, happen. As Americans, we make decisions by voting. Your vote changes how we live. If something happens in America and you dislike the outcome, you can still change that depending on the laws you vote for and the people you choose to vote into office. People will complain about our circumstances, but things can never change without taking a stand. It’s our right to protest and vote so we can be heard. Voting is not your job, it’s your responsibility.
The scout oath states, “On my honor I will do my duty to God and my country and to obey the scout law. To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.” As a scout myself, to me this oath describes how to better ourselves for the good of us and our country. You can do your part by doing community services, or picking up that piece of plastic that you dropped, or something simple like being kind by holding a door open for someone. As a community we should do our duty because what makes America “America”, is the people. If we don’t do our duty as people then we can’t improve.
Being a good American also means that you should not be wasteful of our natural resources. These help us during our daily life. Although we may not see it now, we only have so much to spare. What do you want to leave behind for future generations?? Think back to when we were still caught in the fire of the pandemic, for example. We couldn’t find food or toilet paper. If we take everything now, we can’t expect to have stuff later on.
Don’t forget that this is *our* country. We can fix things all of the time. So, to answer the question we started with, value our resources, invest in your communities and vote so you are making a difference.
Here is Georgia’s third place essay:
To me, being a good American means trying to bring unity. During the past election and its aftermath, the division wrought upon our country made me embarrassed for all of us. Aren’t we the United States of America? Not the Biden States of America and the Trump States of America?
When I was driving to church one Sunday with my family, we passed a sign tied to a tree with an inappropriate slur about President Biden on it. My little sister sitting beside me was in Kindergarten but had long since been reading. She saw the sign and asked me what it meant. I told her it was just someone being rude and she forgot about it, but she won’t be so ignorant forever. Is this really how we want to impact little kids? If you don’t agree with something, publicly berate it until… what? The election isn’t going to change. Why spread unrest and hurt our country? You aren’t going to get a result. Prying our country apart at its seams because you don’t agree with somebody else is ignorant, and there are better ways to go about it than proclaiming that everybody who voted for Trump is out of their mind or that everyone who supports Biden is a lunatic.
If we get into an argument as children, our guardians or mentors will tell us to “agree to disagree.” If we made signs and posted them on our lockers, debilitating our fellow students for having something as prevalent as an opinion, then we would find ourselves in our principal’s office, apologizing, before it could even be seen by many people.
I was moved to see the public response during the Covid-19 pandemic. People brought groceries to people they didn’t know, people who may have different political and religious beliefs than themselves. This is what we should be, helping each other, lifting each other until we are all supported. To me, being a good citizen means coming together.
“United we stand, divided we fall.” This has been propaganda, helping to bring our country together during hardships, such as a war. But perhaps this time, we are not uniting against an enemy, we are uniting against conflict amongst ourselves. I sincerely believe we can come together and build a better America. After all, who will prevail, the group that fights amongst themselves or the ones who stand together?
