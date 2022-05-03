Weekend travelers in Branson found an unexpected traffic problem when a water pipe under Gretna Road burst on Friday, April 29.
In the early evening hours, Branson police and fire began to receive calls of a large amount of water on Gretna Road near Wildwood Drive. Public Works crews quickly realized a water main had broken under the road and then broke through the asphalt of the roadway.
“The water main lacked adequate bedding between the pipe and a section of solid rock,” Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The rock shelf created a point load on the pipe. As the ground expands and contracts due to wet or dry and hot or cold condition changes, weak points will cause breaks.”
Crews worked through the weekend to make repairs to the main and the road. Traffic was detoured along Wildwood Drive and drivers were unable to turn onto or continue on Gretna at the Roark Valley Rd. intersection.
The road reopened on Sunday afternoon.
