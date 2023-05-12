Postal carriers are working together to help raise food for local pantries.
On Saturday, May 13, postal carriers will be collecting non-perishable food items during their delivery routes. If you would like to donate, either give a bag of non-perishable canned food items to your carrier or place them in your mailbox.
All of the food collected by the U.S. Postal Service and NALC, the postal carrier’s union, will stay in the area with local food banks.
Anyone with questions should contact their local post office.
