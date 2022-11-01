The Skaggs Foundation has awarded 29 Skaggs Legacy Endowment grants totalling more than $1.1 million to organizations across Stone and Taney counties.
The projects funded are estimated to have an impact on around 45,000 lives in the next year.
“If an individual cannot get the healthcare they need, whether it is due to lack of transportation, shortage of providers, or because they simply cannot afford care, it can be detrimental to their health,” Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grant Committee Chairman Nita Jane Ayres said in a statement. “As an organization dedicated to improving health and wellness, it absolutely makes sense for us to invest heavily in reducing these barriers to care.”
The grants were given to agencies in six categories:
Access to Care: Cox Medical Center Branson for a 2022 Nursing Scholarship, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Scholarships, the Good Samaritan Fund for Cox Branson Patients, Patient Transportation Assistance, and Healthier Mothers, Healthier Babies; Faith Community Health for Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy and Expanding FaithCare; Forsyth R-III Schools for a Telehealth Clinic; Kirbyville School District for Equity Access to Healthcare; SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging for Senior Transportation; Free Medical Clinic of the Ozarks for operations; Tri-Lakes Special Education Cooperative for the Building Stronger Learners program; Gibson Tech Center for their EMT Course; Taney County Regional Sewer District for AED Equipment; the Coalition of the Ozarks Access to Veterans Care Initiative; and the Crane R-III School District for the Maico Pilot Hearing Test.
Child and Family Safety: Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks for the Summer Enrichment Program; Branson School District for the Buchanan Intermediate Pirate Store and Branson High School Cents of Pride; Gift of Hope, Inc. for the Cents of Pride Store; Reeds Spring School District for the PBIS Wolves Den School Store.
Dental Care: Fordland Clinic for School Based Dental Services.
Healthy Lifestyles: Branson Hollister Senior Center for Sunny Side Part 4; Branson Parks and Recreation Department for the Youth Scholarship Program; Chances of Stone County for the Moving to Healthy program;
Mental Health: Burrell Behavioral Health for Stone and Taney County School Based Services; Cox Medical Center Branson for the Overall Mental Health Network Initiative; Branson School District for Branson School Mental Health.
Substance Use: Cox Medical Center Branson for the Substance Use Initiative and Tobacco Cessation Program.
The Kirbyville School District school nurse said their program will help close a problem with healthcare access for many students and their families.
“Telehealth will be a valuable asset for the families in our district, helping to close the gap of healthcare equity and ensure students receive medical treatment when needed,” Kathryn Gubin, RN, said in a statement. “This project eliminates the barriers that prevent our students from receiving the healthcare they need, to keep them healthy and reduce the amount of school missed. Whether due to not being able to get off work to take the child to be seen, a transportation issue, not having a provider or long wait times at urgent care, or it’s a financial issue, this project eliminates those issues because this grant gives students an avenue to be seen by a healthcare provider at school.”
The grants have a focus on funding mental health projects for area schools through Burrell Behavioral Health.
“While Skaggs Foundation is blessed to be able to fund these and many other grants, it’s the incredible organizations like Burrell Behavioral Health, Kirbyville School District and the many others that are the boots on the ground, who are not only identifying the needs, but willing to step up and take the action needed to change lives, and for those organizations, we are incredibly grateful,” Ayres said.
The Endowment Fund is a restricted fund created through a major donation from CoxHealth in 2013. The fund has provided more than $8.3 million in grants focused on improving health and wellness in the region.
