A member of the team at Cox Medical Center Branson is being called a trailblazer after performing a medical procedure for the first time in the world.
But it wasn’t on a human.
Don Wilson has worked with CoxHealth as part of their urology program for more than 20 years. He is an expert on a machine which blasts kidney, ureter, and bladder stones from outside the body using shockwaves, breaking them into tiny pieces which can more easily be excreted by the body.
The process is called Shockwave Lithotripsy.
A stone in the kidney, ureter, or bladder is targeted by 40,000 volts of energy sent through a silicone balloon containing water touching the skin. The procedure takes place on a sedated patient, and will blow the stone into pieces the size of a grain of sand. The procedure is much less invasive on a patient than laser procedures used for the same purposes.
Wilson received a call from the LIttle Rock Zoo. One of their big cats was suffering from a large kidney stone which was essentially crippling the animal. The Zoo team had initially contacted the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock for help, but they use lasers, and were unable to get a scope inserted into the animal for the procedure.
The animal hospital asked him what it would cost for Wilson to help.
“I told them you paid me simply by calling because this is on my bucket list!” Wilson said in a statement.
Wilson found his new patient brought a problem which didn’t happen with his human patients: too much fur. The cat’s fur was too long for the device’s bellow to make the necessary contact with the skin to effectively send the waves to destroy the stone.
“After the cat was asleep, I had to sheer a softball size patch of hair because it was blocking my bellows from getting close enough to the skin to send the shockwaves,” Wilson said.
The procedure to destroy the 1.6 centimeter stone took about 45 minutes, and ended with a one-in-a-lifetime selfie for Wilson.
“I told them I really wanted to hold that kitty while he was asleep,” Wilson said. “After he woke up, the stone was completely gone and he was as good as new!”
After what he termed a career highlight, Wilson is now back working with human patients for CoxHealth.
