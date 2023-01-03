The city of Branson is only going to have one competitive race in the April municipal election.
Three candidates have filed for the mayor’s office: incumbent Larry Milton, former mayor Karen Best, and Alderman Chuck Rodriguez.
The three candidates all sent statements to the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the race.
“The community has demonstrated their positive feelings towards the leadership at City Hall, with no one running against the incumbent aldermen in the upcoming election,” Milton said. “Over the past two years, your City leadership has made a number of decisions aimed at strengthening our community and changing the culture at City Hall. Those decisions have the future of Branson looking brighter than ever before!
“As this election season commences, I will be focused on the positive outcomes we have accomplished over the last two years, and the many things we still have to work on in the coming years. We cannot afford to go backwards as a city, and we need proven leadership to continue us down the path of success we’ve been forging. I am extremely proud of working with our Board of Alderman to create positive changes for our community during my first term as mayor. We do not always agree on everything, but by embracing our commonalities and working through our differences we have been able to work together for the benefit of our citizens.
“I am excited to get back to work with the Board during my next term, and continue being the voice of the people at City Hall.”
Best said she was asked by community leaders to step up and serve again as the city’s leader.
“After being asked by community leaders, business owners, and concerned citizens to serve again, I made the decision to seek the office of Mayor to move Branson forward,” Best said. “I share the same concerns as many citizens regarding increasing crime, increasing drugs, increasing homelessness, decreasing workforce labor and the lack of workforce housing in our community. Together we must work hard to find creative positive solutions to these issues.
“With the lack of leadership due to vacancies from high staff turnover, it is becoming more challenging for businesses to do business in Branson. The high turnover rate has made it more difficult to compete at the state and federal level for grants. I have witnessed first-hand the frustration of trying to access such funds for much needed housing projects because of the high turnover. Branson continues to be one of the best places on earth to live, work, and play. Our citizens deserve nothing less than our best. I look forward to working together with the Board of Alderman, City staff, and community members to bring honesty, integrity, transparency, and a positive culture back to City Hall instead of back room deals to circumvent the system. It is time for the Mayor to bring stability back to Branson.”
Rodriguez said he’s running to back up what he stood for during his campaign for alderman.
“As a current Branson Ward 2 Aldermen, who ran on transparency, due process, and holding government accountable, I feel I’ve been fighting for Branson with integrity, honesty, transparency, and I’ve been holding my foot to the fire to do so,” Rodriguez said. “Branson doesn’t need a mayor who picks winners and losers. A mayor who tethers information to members of the Board of Aldermen. A mayor who doesn’t care about process, transparency, or you as a citizen once they are in office. Branson doesn’t need another ‘Establishment Mayor’.
“I’m happy to be running as the only Mayoral candidate who is not part of the ‘establishment’, and who is beholden to no-one. A vote for Chuck Rodriguez means you still have ownership, and importance in your city.”
The three incumbent aldermen who are facing re-election will all be running unopposed for another term. Clay Cooper (Ward I), Cody Fenton (Ward II), and Ruth Denham (Ward III) will all be returning for a second two-year term.
“Running unopposed is encouraging, and lets me know that people feel heard and supported by me,” Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Serving the citizens of Branson over the last two years has been a great honor. I am so excited to serve a second term!
“This support has made me thankful that the people have faith in the work I am doing and the things I’ve accomplished. Also proud of all that our Board has gotten done the past two years, including supporting law enforcement and firefighters, increasing transparency and accountability, defending individual liberty and changing the culture at City Hall.”
Denham credited Milton for much of their success.
“We could not have accomplished all of this without a Mayor who so deeply cares about this city. I can’t wait to keep working with him to accomplish even more. Thank you Branson for your amazing support!”
Municipal election day for non-charter cities in the state is Tuesday, April 4.
