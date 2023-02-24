The Branson police department will be installing license plate readers around the city to help combat neighborhood crime.
The new devices, an Automated LIcence Plate Reading camera from a company named Flock Safety, is designed to only read license plates and send alerts to law enforcement on a variety of issues such as stolen cars or vehicles the subject of an AMBER Alert, Silver Alert, or missing person.
“We are excited to partner with Flock Safety and look forward to this system to help us in our goal of making Branson safer,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said.
The Flock Safety ALPR cameras will connect with local, state and federal databases when it detects a license plate which has an active alert. In areas with multiple cameras, it can allow law enforcement another tool in tracking the vehicle.
According to data from the National Association of Chiefs of Police, 7 in 10 crimes involve some kind of vehicle.
Schmitt told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the cameras were bought with a federal grant of around $22,800, and the system was chosen because it can also be purchased by neighborhood associations and HOAs to help provide their residents with additional security.
“One of the main reasons we chose Flock was because of their cost effective programs for Home Owners Associations and businesses, which serves as a force multiplier for Branson PD,” Schmitt said. “We will be striving to grow this program by encouraging Branson entities to consider adding these systems to their areas.”
Schmitt said the cameras and yearly monitoring could be as low as $300 for each camera. He said cameras will be especially helpful in property crimes in communities with limited methods of access.
“If there’s a neighborhood or subdivision with one way in and one way out, if we have cameras on those locations we can check them if there is a burglary to define which vehicles entered and exited the property around the time of the crime,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said that while the cameras will record license plates, the information from those cameras will not be used for traffic crimes or similar offenses.
“We’re not going to use them like red light cameras,” Schmitt said. “They will only be used for things like stolen vehicles or missing persons.”
Flock Safety reports communities who use their systems have seen as much as a 70% drop in reported crimes.
Schmitt said any neighborhood association or HOA interested in adding the ALPR technology to their area should reach out to police@bransonmo.gov to see how they can help combat crime in their area.
