The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event for a new event taking place in downtown Branson at Dino’s 24 Karrot Cake company.
Dino Kartsonakis will be hosting a series of weekly gatherings at the store located at 104 E. Main Street in downtown Branson. “Have Coffee with Dino” will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.
“When I come into the cafe once and a while we have tourists and people who have seen my show and ask me to autograph items,” Kartsonakis said. “So, we decided I’d come in here for a couple hours, and we can have some coffee and cake, and talk about the good old days.”
Kartsonakis shared with those attending the ribbon cutting ceremony how he came to start selling carrot cakes.
“I said I was going to try to [make a cake] and [Dino’s wife] Cheryl said ‘This is good Dino’,” he said. “And it just so happened that Tony Orlando and his wife came over about something we were going to talk about and I told him I had just made a carrot cake. I didn’t know Tony is a connoisseur of carrot cakes. He takes his first bite and says ‘That’s delicious and I’m not just saying that, Dino.’ So after that endorsement I said to Sheryl, ‘Maybe we should open up a small carrot cake place.’”
Kartsonakis then shared how they started in Hollister before moving to the Branson Landing and then to their current location on Main Street. The bakery is run by Kartsonakis’s nephew, a professional chef, who oversees the day-to-day operations.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Visit dinoscakes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.