Branson High School’s Future Business Leaders of America team earned top honors at the first in-person statewide competition in two years.
The Branson team had nine students competing at the state level. Two of the students placed in the top 5 in the state: sophomore Logan Velvet finished third in the state in Introduction to Financial Math; freshman Clara Dean finished fifth in the same competition.
“I am always filled with joy when watching the students as they learn their placement in competitive events at the District and the State level,” says Cornelison. “To have nine compete at FBLA State is quite an achievement; to have two members place in the top five in an objective test is an amazing accomplishment, as well.”
The FBLA State Leadership Conference was held at the former JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus. The conference held sessions to help students learn how to expand their leadership skills and connect with other FBLA students from across the state, while also holding various competitions.
FBLA is the nation’s second largest co-curricular organization, working to develop leadership and career development programs for students interested in business careers.
