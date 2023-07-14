Branson Public Schools have released the list of school supplies required of students when classes begin Aug. 23.
Individual teachers may request additional supplies, and for all grades, the requested headphones must be of quality to last the entire school year. Parents with questions should contact their student’s school office.
Pre-K:
Backpack (full size)
Crayons (24-count; 2 boxes)
Crayola Washable Markers (8-count)
Glue sticks (6)
Bottle school glue
4-pack Playdough
200 count box tissues
Zip-top bags gallon size -boys
Zip-top bags sandwich size -girls
Kindergarten:
Backpack (full size)
Crayons (24-count; 2 boxes)
Crayola Washable Markers (8-count)
Glue sticks (12)
#2 wood pencils (12)
Scissors (blunt tip)
Plastic supply box (5x8)
Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)
Pink erasers (2)
Plastic folder
200 count box tissues
Clorox wipes -boys
Baby wipes -girls
Zip-top plastic bags gallon size - boys
Zip-top plastic bags quart size - girls
Headphones (no earbuds)
First Grade:
Backpack
Crayons (24-count,; 2 boxes)
Crayola Washable Markers (8-count; 2 boxes)
Glue sticks (8)
#2 wood pencils (48)
Scissors (blunt tip)
Plastic supply box (5x8)
Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)
Composition notebook
Bottle school glue
200 count box tissues
Clorox wipes - boys
Baby wipes - girls
Zip-top plastic bags sandwich size
Headphones (no earbuds)
Second Grade:
Backpack
Crayons (24-count, 2 boxes)
Glue sticks (8)
#2 wood pencils (3 pkgs)
Pencil top erasers
Scissors
Plastic supply box (5x8)
Expo Markers (Black; 8-count)
Composition notebooks (2)
Pocket folder without fasteners
200 count box tissues
Clorox wipes - boys
Zip-top plastic bags sandwich size - girls
Headphones (no earbuds)
Third Grade:
Backpack
Crayons (24-count or less)
Crayola Washable Markers (8-count)
Glue sticks (2)
#2 wood pencils (48)
Erasers, pink or white (2)
Scissors
Plastic supply box (5x8)
Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)
Dry eraser
Composition notebooks wide-rule (2)
White, wide-rule loose-leaf paper (1 pkg)
1-inch black or white, 3-ring binder-w-clear cover (2)
Solid-color pocket folders without fasteners (2)
Blue, black and red ink pens (1 pkg each)
Highlighters (2)
200 count box tissues (2)
Clorox wipes
Headphones (no earbuds)
Fourth Grade:
Backpack
Colored pencils (12-count)
Glue sticks (2)
#2 pencils (36) or mechanical pencils w extra lead
Large eraser or pencil-top erasers
Scissors
Plastic supply box (5x8)
Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)
Dry eraser
Composition notebooks wide-rule (2)
White, wide-rule loose leaf paper (2 pkgs)
3-subject, wide-rule spiral notebook
Pocket folders without fasteners (4)
200 count box tissues (2)
Paper towels (1 roll) -boys
Clorox wipes -girls
Headphones or earbuds
Fifth Grade:
Backpack
Colored pencils (12-count)
Glue sticks (2)
#2 pencils (36) or mechanical pencils w extra lead
Large eraser or pencil-top erasers
Scissors
Pencil pouch
Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)
Dry eraser
Composition notebooks wide-rule (2)
Wide-rule, loose leaf paper (1 pkg)
Single-subject spiral notebooks (3)
Pocket folders without fasteners (5)
Post-It notes (1 pkg)
Highlighters (2)
200 count box tissues (2)
Paper towels (1 roll) -boys
Clorox wipes -girls
Headphones or earbuds
Sixth Grade:
Backpack
Colored pencils (12 count)
Glue sticks (2)
#2 pencils (48) or mechanical pencils w extra lead
Post-It notes (1 pkg)
Scissors
Pencil pouch
Expo Markers (Black; 8-count)
Dry eraser
Composition notebook
Wide-rule, loose leaf paper (1 pkg)
Single-subject, spiral notebooks (3)
2-inch 3-ring binder (zippered preferred)
Highlighters (2)
200 count box tissues (2) -boys
Clorox wipes -girls
Headphones or earbuds
