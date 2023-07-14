Branson Public Schools District Offices Sign.jpg
Branson Public Schools have released the list of school supplies required of students when classes begin Aug. 23. 

Individual teachers may request additional supplies, and for all grades, the requested headphones must be of quality to last the entire school year. Parents with questions should contact their student’s school office.

 

Pre-K: 

Backpack (full size)

Crayons (24-count; 2 boxes)

Crayola Washable Markers (8-count)

Glue sticks (6)

Bottle school glue

4-pack Playdough

200 count box tissues

Zip-top bags gallon size -boys

Zip-top bags sandwich size -girls

 

Kindergarten:

Backpack (full size)

Crayons (24-count; 2 boxes)

Crayola Washable Markers (8-count)

Glue sticks (12)

#2 wood pencils (12)

Scissors (blunt tip)

Plastic supply box (5x8)

Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)

Pink erasers (2)

Plastic folder

200 count box tissues

Clorox wipes -boys

Baby wipes -girls

Zip-top plastic bags gallon size - boys

Zip-top plastic bags quart size - girls

Headphones (no earbuds)

 

First Grade:

Backpack

Crayons (24-count,; 2 boxes)

Crayola Washable Markers (8-count; 2 boxes)

Glue sticks (8)

#2 wood pencils (48)

Scissors (blunt tip)

Plastic supply box (5x8)

Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)

Composition notebook

Bottle school glue

200 count box tissues

Clorox wipes - boys

Baby wipes - girls

Zip-top plastic bags sandwich size 

Headphones (no earbuds) 

 

Second Grade: 

Backpack

Crayons (24-count, 2 boxes)

Glue sticks (8)

#2 wood pencils (3 pkgs)

Pencil top erasers

Scissors

Plastic supply box (5x8)

Expo Markers (Black; 8-count)

Composition notebooks (2)

Pocket folder without fasteners

200 count box tissues

Clorox wipes - boys

Zip-top plastic bags sandwich size - girls

Headphones (no earbuds)

 

Third Grade:

Backpack

Crayons (24-count or less)

Crayola Washable Markers (8-count)

Glue sticks (2)

#2 wood pencils (48)

Erasers, pink or white (2)

Scissors

Plastic supply box (5x8)

Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)

Dry eraser

Composition notebooks wide-rule (2)

White, wide-rule loose-leaf paper (1 pkg)

1-inch black or white, 3-ring binder-w-clear cover (2)

Solid-color pocket folders without fasteners (2)

Blue, black and red ink pens (1 pkg each)

Highlighters (2)

200 count box tissues (2)

Clorox wipes

Headphones (no earbuds)

 

Fourth Grade:

Backpack

Colored pencils (12-count)

Glue sticks (2)

#2 pencils (36) or mechanical pencils w extra lead

Large eraser or pencil-top erasers

Scissors

Plastic supply box (5x8)

Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)

Dry eraser

Composition notebooks wide-rule (2)

White, wide-rule loose leaf paper (2 pkgs)

3-subject, wide-rule spiral notebook

Pocket folders without fasteners (4)

200 count box tissues (2)

Paper towels (1 roll) -boys

Clorox wipes -girls

Headphones or earbuds

 

Fifth Grade:

Backpack

Colored pencils (12-count)

Glue sticks (2)

#2 pencils (36) or mechanical pencils w extra lead

Large eraser or pencil-top erasers

Scissors

Pencil pouch

Expo Markers (Black; 4-count)

Dry eraser

Composition notebooks wide-rule (2)

Wide-rule, loose leaf paper (1 pkg)

Single-subject spiral notebooks (3)

Pocket folders without fasteners (5)

Post-It notes (1 pkg)

Highlighters (2)

200 count box tissues (2)

Paper towels (1 roll) -boys

Clorox wipes -girls

Headphones or earbuds

 

Sixth Grade:

Backpack

Colored pencils (12 count)

Glue sticks (2)

#2 pencils (48) or mechanical pencils w extra lead

Post-It notes (1 pkg)

Scissors

Pencil pouch

Expo Markers (Black; 8-count)

Dry eraser

Composition notebook

Wide-rule, loose leaf paper (1 pkg)

Single-subject, spiral notebooks (3)

2-inch 3-ring binder (zippered preferred)

Highlighters (2)

200 count box tissues (2) -boys

Clorox wipes -girls

Headphones or earbuds

