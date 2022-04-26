Hollister residents of all ages joined together on Saturday, April 23, to beautify their downtown in an event called Revive 65. They planted flowers, painted fences, and pulled weeds to show their civic pride.
Hollister residents beautify their town with Revive 65
- Photos and story by Jason Wert
