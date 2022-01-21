(Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of interviews with candidates running in a contested election in April. All candidates, including those who are running unopposed, will be part of a survey published the week before the April municipal election.)
Bill Skains says he is all about serving the public.
“I love this community,” Skains said. “We have great people, and we have a beautiful area. It’s an honor to serve.”
Skains is seeking his third term as member of Branson’s Board of Aldermen. Skains was first elected in 2018, and re-elected in 2020, both times with the man in second place his 2022 opponent, Marshall Howden.
Skains sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to discuss his campaign and challenges facing the city.
He was asked about the recent budget season for the city and the heated discussions which took place in both the Finance Committee and Board of Alderman meetings regarding the city’s financial situations.
“There’s been so many things which have closed,” Skains said. “I think we’re down 15,000 theater seats, maybe about 2,500 hotel rooms. Those dramatically impact your revenues which Branson has nothing to do with.”
Skains spoke of the importance of bus tours to the city and how when bus traffic is down, such as during the COVID-19 outbreak, it can also hurt the city’s revenues and put them in a place where they later need to catch up.
“Each bus that comes to town, it carries at least 25 to 30 people,” Skains said. “The average car carries two people. When the buses don’t come, the cars have to make up for it, and the math just shows it takes about 15 cars to make up for one bus. We just don’t get enough cars to make up for those buses.
“Theaters, hotels and restaurants contribute. If they have 100, 120 buses which don’t come, it has an impact on Branson’s bottom line.”
Skains said another factor in the city’s loss of revenue is internet sales and the city’s inability to collect sales tax on internet sales because of state legislation.
“Why would someone want to come to Branson and buy something from one of our local craftsmen when they can sit at home and get it through Walmart and not pay any tax on it?” Skains said.
Another factor impacting Branson’s income is the free market and the current state of the U.S. economy.
“Why is nobody coming in to buy up Branson Heights shopping center and do something with that?” Skains said. “Think about this, Grand Palace closed. Remington closed. Yellow Ribbon Theater closed. Mel Tillis’s old theater closed. RFD-TV closed. Shoji. All those closed. That’s revenue you’re not generating anymore. It’s nothing the city can do about [the missing revenue.]”
Skains said the city doesn’t have “bullets in its economic gun.” When residents ask him what can be done to help generate revenue, he says the state government has hampered the city’s ability to mine sources of income.
“They took away all the incentives for the Missouri Film Commission,” Skains said. “Go to my home state of Louisiana, Texas, there’s all kinds of incentives. Look at all the shows with a peach at the end saying ‘Made in Georgia.’
“Beside Tax Increment Financing there’s not much which can be done here. And many are like ‘well, if they want to build a business, they can use their own money and come here.’ If we don’t have any incentives, they’re going to look at us, but they’ll go somewhere else which has incentives.”
Skains also said states like Tennessee and Texas, which do not have state income taxes, make those places more attractive to businesses than Missouri.
Transportation is an issue Skains mentioned having an impact on economic issues from tourism to bringing quality workers to Branson. He also noted 76 Country Boulevard can’t really be expanded because the business owners along the road would have to make cost prohibitive changes.
“You would get up to where Dixie Stampede would have to move their sign,” Skains said. “Others along the area would have to rebuild some of their buildings. It became clear to us what we needed was more north-south connectors, so it’s what we did. Roark Valley Road has been a great help. Fall Creek Road. It used to be a horse trailer road which was developed.”
Skains was asked about a comment made to the Branson Tri-Lakes News in 2020 when he was running “to assist in restoring dignity, honor, and respect back to the Board of Aldermen” and if the board had it back.
“I was a little bit naive to think there are not folks when you have a meeting who believe you have anything but a nefarious intent behind what you do,” Skains said. “Folks have thrown trash in my yard, broken cell phones, beer cans and bottles. I had a lady call me a ‘low-life child raping P.O.S..’ I moved up here to take care of a father who had Alzheimer’s, a mother with Parkinson’s...I’m here to serve.
“Was it a little bit naive of me to say I could do that? I don’t know if anybody could. The way politics are today people think everyone’s lying, cheating, and stealing. I get $10 an Alderman meeting. I don’t get paid to go to the Finance Committee meeting. I do it because I’m interested. I was put on HR because of my experience with employment and training. It’s what I did for 41 years. Create drop out prevention, recovery programs, teach people to read, keep kids in school. There’s just so much mistrust of government, I don’t know if you can overcome it, you just grit your teeth and go on.”
Skains was asked if the city of Branson is as transparent as it needs to be.
“I think so,” Skains said. “I don’t see anything else you can do.”
Skains referenced the over three year long saga of the recently failed animal ordinance which would have overhauled a chapter of the city code.
“People came back and said ‘you want to fine Grandma for her kitties and shooing birds’,” Skains said. “They say ‘I’m feeding the kitties because they keep the mice out of our neighborhoods,” and I’m glad they do because it was a real problem at one time.
“But it’s when people complained we wanted to stop people from shooing birds. We wanted to stop people from shooting birds. There is a difference. They’re just spelled similarly. We don’t want people shooting birds in town. But it’s the Ozarks. We have people driving their boat right down Lake Taneycomo shooting the geese. You can do it, doesn’t make it right.”
Skains mentioned times the mayor and the police chief held meetings and no one said anything about issues but when it came up for a vote suddenly were objecting and claiming it was government overreach.
He referred to the state getting into social issues versus economic issues in terms of overreach but said citizens ask for overreach in some instances. He said residents keep asking the aldermen to get involved with school board issues and he feels it’s not their place.
“That’s why school board directors are elected,” he said.
Skains added social media has had a very negative impact upon community matters because when people post things on Facebook or other outlets there’s no accountability regarding the truthfulness of their statements, or no attempt to show evidence to back up claims made against public officials.
“How do you get people to get along with each other?” Skains said. “Somebody can get online and say anything. I’ve had people say ‘we have evidence you stole this or stole that and we’re going to the state police.’ I say ‘go ahead.’ We bend over so far backwards to listen to what people have to say, and then you go an hour into a meeting and they’re still attacking you, but if you respond you’re being a jerk, or not transparent, or refusing to listen to the public.”
Skains praised Mayor Larry Milton for the ways during board meetings he “bends over backwards” to get feedback from the public on issues pertaining to the city.
“By being in our position, you’re going to take the grief, and you have to just sit up there and listen to it,” Skains said.
Skains said he’s received phone calls from residents regarding some of the more extreme views, which get expressed in public meetings, which may not have a factual basis for their comments.
“The problem with a free and open society is freedom of speech,” Skains said. “It’s a real tight balance. People have the right to come up and say things. Should they be called out? We’ve not chosen to do it, to let them say their piece and move on, but there are people who listen to it and say ‘Lord, have mercy, you have to put an end to this.’”
“They’ll complain our meetings go on until 11 or 12 at night and you have attorneys or engineers who are being paid to come and speak to the city on a project and they have to listen to [the comments.] That’s the balance in a democracy or a republic. I don’t think I’d have let it gone on as long as Larry has at times, and as I said he’s bent over backwards to accommodate folks who come to speak, and I don’t know if I would have let it go on as long.”
Skains referenced the meeting on Jan. 11, 2022 where someone used their five minutes of public comment time and then asked for another 30 seconds to finish, which he gave them, but when the speaker tried to argue Skains said their time was up.
He said part of the problem with some of the complaints regarding the board is many times people are not paying attention to the local sources who provide them the necessary information.
“When Cedric [Benoit] and I were holding Mardi Gras in Branson, we had fliers up around every facility in Branson,” Skains said. “It was every theater in town, every restaurant, every hotel. Folks would say they never saw it. We’d say the advertisement was in the Branson Tri-Lakes News. ‘We don’t read that.’ We’d say it was in the Ozark Mountain Visitor. ‘We don’t read that.’ We’d say it was in the Branson Globe. ‘We don’t read that.’ We’d say it was in the Taney County Republican. ‘We don’t read that.’ How do you get the information out? You put it on your website. Stayed out there forever. People still claim they don’t know it was there.
“You just try to do the right thing [as an alderman.] We’re not trying to screw anybody over. We’re not trying to take away someone’s dog or cat. Now, if someone has 20 or 30 dogs in a house, and it’s a health issue, and the police get called in, what do you hang your hat on? I don’t have the answer to that.”
Skains said that if he’s reelected he will be working toward having the state open up avenues for the city to collect revenue on internet sales, find developers who will bring affordable housing for workers inside the city, and continue to work to bring businesses and jobs.
