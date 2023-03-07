A Branson woman is facing charges in Christian County after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup.
Mary Anne Dillard of Branson is facing a felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.
On Wednesday, March 1, Dillard allegedly fled Taney County authorities just after 8 a.m. in a stolen GMC pickup truck and fled north on Highway 65. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office ended their pursuit at the Taney/Christian county line, but informed Christian County deputies the vehicle was headed their way.
Christian County law enforcement then deployed a tire deflation device, knocking out both of the driver’s side tires, and performed a “tactical vehicle intervention,” or TVI, which spun the pickup into a guardrail.
Deputies say Dillard somehow managed to regain control of the vehicle and started heading the wrong way on Highway 65, heading into the median, where a different Christian County deputy performed the precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, causing the stolen truck to roll over.
According to Missouri CaseNet, Dillard also has a similar charge against her in Taney County for a November 2022 incident. In both cases, no attorney of record is listed for Dillard. Taney County prosecutors moved on March 3, for Dillard’s bond in their case to become a no bond warrant.
Dillard is currently in the Christian County jail.
