The Branson School District announced the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year has been approved by the Board of Education.
The first day of the 2022-2023 school year will be Aug. 23.
Parent teacher conferences will be held on Oct. 19 and 20, with Oct. 21, a day off designated as “Fall Break.” Thanksgiving vacation will be Nov. 23 to25, with Christmas vacation from Dec. 22 until Jan. 4, 2023.
Spring Break will be the week of March 13, 2023.
The last day of the school year is scheduled for May 24, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.