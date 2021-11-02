Taney County Commission Administrative Assistant Shanna Tilley has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Taney County Clerk.
Tilley sought the Republican nomination for the position in 2018, losing to current County Clerk Donna Neeley.
“The Taney County Clerk’s Office is responsible for a multitude of duties; keeper of the records, secretary to the Board of Equalization, certifying levy rates, and fulfilling a major responsibility as the election authority,” Tilley said in a press statement. “I believe our right to vote is one of the most important rights bestowed upon us as citizens of this great country.”
Tilley said that she has a desire to focus on election integrity and protecting the policies and procedures that are in place to protect voter rights.
Tilley told Branson Tri-Lakes News that she looks forward to bringing new perspectives and fresh ideas to the Clerk’s office. She expressed her desire to see more transparency on the part of the county and making information easier to access online.
“One process that I would like to see changed in or upgraded to better serve the citizens of Taney County is with public records,” Tilley said. “I personally feel that agreements and documents that have been approved in open session should be readily available to the public. The citizens’ time and fuel prices right now are way too valuable to make a special trip into the courthouse to fill out papers to get a copy of something. I would like to see anything approved in open session be available on our website for someone to print off on their own. I know of other first class counties that do this and it is a win, win for all. We need to make this an easy process for everyone.”
Tilley calls herself a “grassroots girl”, noting both she and her husband grew up in Taney County and attended Forsyth High School. The upcoming primary for Taney County Clerk will be Aug. 2, 2022.
