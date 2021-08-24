The Forsyth High School vocational agriculture department receives approval to have an animal laboratory and livestock to help students gain hands-on experiences. According to Branson tri-Lakes News archives, Forsyth R-III School District Superintendent Jeff Mingus, and Vocational Agriculture teachers Clint Gailey and Patrick Holt first presented the idea to the aldermen at the July Forsyth Aldermen meeting.
The City of Forsyth has an ordinance that states no livestocks are allowed within city limits. The school district was asking the city to make an exception to this ordinance for the educational laboratory that would be built on 54 acres the school currently owns that was donated by the Herschend family many years ago, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“We do have an ordinance, no livestock in the city, but the isolation you’re talking about, the limited number you’re talking about, the fact we’re talking about educating kids, I don’t have a problem with that,” Ward I Alderman Jack Baker said at the July meeting.
At the Aug. 16 Forsyth aldermen meeting, the Forsyth R-III School District’s requested proposal for a proposed educational animal laboratory was approved with a vote of 4-0.
At the August meeting, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said the city officials had received nothing but positive feedback about the proposal.
“I talked to Dr. Mingus and he asked if they needed to be present tonight and I told him I didn’t think so. We have received really great (feedback) from people who are really happy about it so I don’t see where that is going to be a problem,” Dougherty said. “All I have gotten is positive stuff sent to me.”
Alderman Cheryl Altis said during the August meeting, she thinks the proposal is a good thing for the agricultural department to have some hands-on experiences.
“Especially in the region that we live in, because agriculture is a big part of our region,” Altis said.
At the August meeting Baker said the school officials had a thorough presentation during the July meeting.
“With the plan that they had, with all of the manure removal, I think that would have been the concern,” Dougherty said at the August meeting. “They have got that all taken care of. Their plan was incredible. They definitely dotted their i’s and crossed their t’s on everything.”
Altis said at the August meeting, the site plan that was presented looked good and would not disrupt the neighborhood.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, during the July presentation Mingus said Forsyth High School has more than 400 kids, 140 of which are actively involved in the agricultural program, FFA, run by Gailey and Holt. Students enrolled in the agricultural programs and classes would gain a lot of experience from the proposal.
“These guys do a lot of things within the school, in the confines of our facilities. Kids’ experiences could be enriched and enhanced if we could go outdoors,” Mingus said at the July meeting. “We have some different projects that are ongoing, and some hands-on learning experiences for kids that have any different interests in agriculture, (and) can gain some lifelong experiences and learning opportunities.”
Mingus said at the July meeting, the school does not have plans to build any buildings for the laboratory, but instead would utilize the land as outdoor classroom space for hands-on experiences with animals.
“We’re wanting to clear about eight acres, and that’s going to be fenced in. What this does, it allows us to have the things we talk and teach in the classroom, (but) we can go out and we can put that hands-on into practice for these kids,” Holt said at the July meeting.
“We want to have a maximum of five head of (livestock). We aim to keep them there just for the school year portion of the year, and at the end of the year we can sell these animals.”
Although no opposition was addressed toward the school’s agricultural laboratory, resident Missi Hesketh wrote a letter to the city and was in attendance at the August meeting to readdress the fact residents are not allowed to have any chickens within city limits.
Look for an upcoming news story in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News on the resident’s request for chickens within Forsyth city limits. To read the original story see ‘Forsyth High School proposes educational animal laboratory’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
EDITOR UPDATE: Mayor Kelly Dougherty’s name was misspelled in this story. It has been edited to the correct spelling.
