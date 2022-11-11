The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 Board of Directors election.
All five will serve a three year term starting in January 2023.
The top two winners in the accommodations category are Scott Skoglund from Lodge of the Ozarks, and Wendy White from Hiltons of Branson. The winner in the Attractions category was Brad Thomas from Silver Dollar City. The General Business category winners were Sam Voisin from the Branson Convention Center, and Lynne Yaggy from CoxHealth.
“I feel blessed to be able to represent CoxHealth and healthcare for the chamber,” Yaggy told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I am honored to serve with an amazing group of community leaders who put the best interest of the communities in the Branson Lakes area front and center of each decision. The marketing of our region is essential for a year round economy and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber’s commitment to achieving that goal is reflected in their efforts and strategic planning. Excited to be a part of this work!”
Voisin is excited about a full term.
“I’m extremely honored to be elected to the Board of Directors for the chamber and CVB,” Voisin said. “Being in the entertainment and convention industry for 27 years, I feel I have a lot I can bring to the table in terms of ideas and creativity. I’m excited to be in Branson. Been here for two years now at the convention center working for ASM Global, and I’m excited to see what happens next for the city of Branson.”
The members of the Board of Directors can be seen at www.bransonchamber.com/board-of-directors.
