A social media posting from the head of House of Hope is drawing attention to troubles between the homeless charity and the city of Branson.
Tracy Banks posted on Facebook, the city of Branson told her she would not be able to operate a warming center for the homeless during the winter months despite operating it for the last two years. The main issue? A sprinkler system within the building.
“I have fought the city long and hard for two and half years, spending over $25,000 to make the upstairs ‘safe’ for the unsheltered,” Banks wrote. “Now, year 3, I need a sprinkler system in the building because all the other fire and safety things that were installed are not good enough. I have literally JUMPED thru every hoop that the city has asked me to do. I’m feeling defeated, frustrated, sad and a heck of a lot mad!”
Banks spoke with the Branson Tri-Lakes News and said she’s frustrated because she’s been told different things by different city staff and said she has not been given clear communications of what exactly needs to be done for city approval.
“Just give us a list,” Banks said. “Give us a list of what needs to be done so we can open and we’ll get it done.”
Banks said part of the miscommunication came last year when she received an email notifying her House of Hope’s “construction permit” was about to expire.
“Well, we were done with construction,” Banks said. “So I didn’t respond to the email because we weren’t doing any more construction. Apparently because I didn’t respond, the city didn’t do a final walk-through of the facility, and I’ve been told I now have to start over with a new construction permit. That’s when [city staff] said we needed a sprinkler system and other items which we haven’t had for two years and weren’t told we would need.”
Banks noted several upgrades to the building she has helped personally fund at a cost of about $25,000 including fire alarms on both the second floor where the homeless would be housed and inside the “Riley’s Treasures” thrift store on the first floor.
“I understand there are building codes and safety regulations which need to be followed,” Banks said. “I don’t think we’re special and shouldn’t have to meet the codes. We want to meet the codes. It just feels like they keep surprising us with additional items which we didn’t need the last two years.”
Banks also said Joel Hornickel, the former head of the city’s Planning Department, told her last year she had done everything which was needed for her to continue operating the center.
“He told me I was done having to make changes,” Banks said. “I actually cried when I talked to him on the phone because it was such a big relief when he said ‘You’ve done all you need to do and you can operate forever with this conditional use permit.’”
She said all of her efforts have been in good faith and her only purpose is to give a sanctuary to those without a warm and safe place to be on winter nights.
The situation has created an outpouring of support for House of Hope, including from sitting City of Branson Alderman Marshall Howden, who has launched a fundraising campaign to get a sprinkler system installed in the building.
“The House of Hope warming center is an institution near and dear to my heart,” Howden told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Over the past few years I have volunteered with them and therefore I inherently understand the important role they play in our community. When they found out what it was going to cost to be in compliance with safety features they were first devastated thinking they couldn’t open this winter but we weren’t about to let that be the end of the story. Utilizing social media is a great way to raise money and that’s the route this group chose to go down. I was proud to help them in that effort and while I respect code enforcement, denial of their construction permit was not going to be the end of the road as far as I was concerned.”
Banks said she was extremely grateful for Howden’s support and efforts, and those of her neighbors, who have endorsed the use of the second floor of her building for the warming shelter. She also said she was very thankful for all the residents of the area who have donated and pledged to help House of Hope do what is necessary to be able to open this winter.
She also noted the shelter has been a benefit to the city of Branson.
“We have developed trust with several men and women over the last two years,” Banks said. “We have helped them transition away from being homeless into having jobs, a place to live, and a whole new life. We’ve seen lives transformed through House of Hope.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to the city of Branson, who provided the actual Special Use Permit applied to House of Hope, and explained what terms were not fulfilled in their eyes by the organization.
The focus of the differences comes from the first item in section 1 of Resolution SU20-10: “All construction and activities covered by the Special Use Permit shall conform to all Codes and Ordinances of the City of Branson.”
According to Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit, because all International Code Council Building and Fire codes from the 2018 edition of codes were not fulfilled, this meant House of Hope did not fulfill the requirement to conform to all city codes and ordinances.
The failure to meet all of the codes then exacted item 8 in section 1: “If all conditions of this Resolution authorizing the issuance of this Special Use Permit are not acted upon on or before February 2, 2022, this Special Use Permit shall be null and void.”
“All businesses and buildings in the City of Branson are held to the same code requirements adopted by code,” Pettit said.
The fact the permit is now null and void is what is necessitating House of Hope to apply for a new permit with the city.
Pettit said the city of Branson encourages business development and works with business owners as much as they can to make sure buildings meet the city’s codes through the Open For Business program, including the resolution of technical issues such as the issues with the House of Hope building. Banks said she had an appointment scheduled with city staff connected to Open For Business. Information about the city’s Open for Business program is online at bransonmo.gov/567/Open-for-Business.
In the first three days of fundraising through GoFundMe, House of Hope has raised almost $5,600 toward a goal of $100,000.
(See our side story related to this situation, Howden’s GoFundMe for House of Hope raises questions)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.