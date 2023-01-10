A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14.
Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice Cream on 76 Country Blvd. in the strip mall across from Wal-Mart. Rolled ice cream, also called stir-fried ice cream, was created in Thailand by street vendors. The product then began to gain attention on social media and has spread throughout the world.
“We were down in Florida last year on vacation and we always wanted to try it,” Avery told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Since we were in a big city, we looked up whether there was a rolled ice cream store and found one about 30 minutes away. So we drove to try the ice cream and it was the best we’d had in our lives. And I said to Cole ‘Why isn’t there one of these in Branson? This would go over great in Branson!’”
Avery explained rolled ice cream is considered to be a much higher quality ice cream because of the way it’s prepared.
“There are three categories of ice cream,” Avery said. “There’s standard ice cream, which is your Blue Bell or what you normally find in a grocery store. Then you have premium, which is like gelato, and then super premium, which is our rolled ice cream, and those categories are determined by the amount of air in the ice cream and butterfat content.”
The lower the amount of air and the higher the amount of butterfat, the higher the category of ice cream.
Regular ice cream contains about 60% air, so there is less ice cream per pint, while rolled ice cream has zero to 2% air because of the way it’s made.
The new business initially wasn’t going to be rolled ice cream, despite the brainstorm the pair received on their vacation. A coffee shop was going to be the next venture for Avery, who began her first business at the age of 14.
“I’m very artistic, and I make t-shirts and cups and things, but I also made custom made beer pong tables for the fraternities at Missouri State,” Avery said. “I made one for my cousin who had told me what he wanted me to make, and I posted it online. Two frats at MSU reached out getting their own custom table.”
She said it was a real blessing for her because she was able to develop her creative talents while at the same time making money to save for her dream of attending the University of Arkansas.
Shortly after finishing the business, Avery met Crutcher at a local store.
“We have the most Missouri love story you’ve ever heard,” Avery said. “I was going through the Walmart parking lot and I had my dog with me. He yelled out ‘Hey, cute dog’ in an attempt to talk to me. He hopped off the tailgate of the truck he was sitting on, eating pickles out of a jar, and came over and got my phone number.”
The pair both attended Reeds Spring High School, with Crutcher later attending College of the Ozarks.
The pair then began a company to produce custom athletic apparel, and then a company to fix iPhones while they were in high school and Crutcher was starting his education at C of O. The duo then launched a mobile power washing company.
“We went around cleaning people’s sidewalks and driveways,” Avery said. “We’ve done everything under the sun it feels like.”
Avery wasn’t looking to start another business, but she saw a space open in a strip mall across from where she had been living and thought it would be good to start a business in that space. Initially she went to Crutcher and talked about opening a coffee shop, but the idea quickly fizzled for one main reason.
“I don’t like coffee,” Avery said as she laughed. “I just don’t like coffee. I don’t know how to make coffee. I barely can operate my Keurig!”
She then pitched an ice cream shop to Crutcher, who said it wasn’t a good idea because the Branson market is saturated with regular ice cream shops.
“With all those shops and with Andy’s, you just can’t compete,” Avery said. “But about 15 minutes after we had finished talking about the ice cream shop idea, I remembered the rolled ice cream.”
She developed the business plan for YOLO within a week because she was home sick and it gave her time to fill out all the paperwork. She called about the open space across from her home and had a working agreement with the landlord. The pair worked on the space and began to get it ready only to have the landlord lease the space to someone else out from under them.
However, Avery said out of this disappointment God did something amazing for the pair.
“We have a lot of friends who own businesses who told us the old space wouldn’t have been good for us because it was up on Mount Branson,” Avery said. “They kept telling us we needed to be on the strip. So the day we had the other space taken out from under us, I went for a drive on the strip. And I’m driving, and crying because I was sad, and as I’m passing where we are I saw a small sign in the window which said ‘for rent.’ I called the number and we signed the lease that day.”
But Avery said it wasn’t just the location on 76 Country Boulevard which was the blessing God had in mind for the couple.
“This location used to be Maggie Moo’s (a former marble slab creamery),” Avery said. “There had been a few businesses in here after Maggie’s closed, but all the necessary electrical and plumbing were already in place for us, and it saved us tens of thousands of dollars in getting the space ready for us.”
The preparation of the store also became unlike anything the pair had previously done, as they found themselves unlikely social media stars.
“I love renovation videos,” Avery said. “I love watching people renovate their bathrooms and things.”
“She goes to bed at night watching those videos,” Crutcher said.
“So I said to him maybe we should do a video of our renovating and preparing the store,” Avery said.
She said they filmed day one of their work on the store and posted it on their TikTok channel yolorolledicecream with a caption about a 19-year-old entrepreneur opening her own rolled ice cream shop. (Avery turned 20 at the beginning of December, as the store was almost ready for opening.)
“I wanted to post the video more as a way for us to see how far we’d come in getting things ready,” Avery said. “I never thought it would take off.”
The Day 1 video was posted at the end of their workday and by the time the couple arrived at the store the following day, the video had over 360,000 views and their channel had over 60,000 followers.
“We were thinking ‘what just happened?’,” Avery said. “So we posted time-lapse videos of our construction every day and now we have about 85,000 followers on TikTok.”
The couple began doing TikTok live videos where they interacted with viewers, and people began to send the couple donations through the social media platform. The funds raised through the TikTok videos helped the couple decorate the shop.
“This place wouldn’t look as cool as it does without their help,” Crutcher said. “She was 19, I was 22, and we didn’t have a lot of money. I was getting up at 6 a.m. to do landscaping at C of O and then go to classes, then coming here to get things ready. It’s been amazing the generosity of our viewers.”
The couple said the generosity of the viewers hasn’t faded since the opening of the store. They said people have donated money to pay for people waiting in line, and on the opening day a viewer sent them five large pizzas because they couldn’t leave the store because of the volume of customers.
“We even had a nine-year-old girl who lives in Florida come to Branson just for our opening day,” Avery said. “She and her mom waited in line for two hours to get our ice cream and then they went back to Florida the next day.”
The pair said the video stardom has allowed them to be unintentional ambassadors for the city of Branson.
“People come on the live stream and talk about coming to Branson to see us,” Avery said. “Then they start asking us ‘Where should we stay?’ or ‘What else can we do?’ So we do what we can to help promote the community.”
The store has also brought the couple closer together.
“He proposed to me in the store just before we were scheduled to open,” Avery said. “We had a party here and our friends and family were there, and he proposed to me just inside the front doors.”
The couple plans to wed next year.
During the winter months, the store at 2005 W 76 Country Blvd. is open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store’s hours of operation will expand when the main tourist season for Branson starts in the Spring. The cost for an order of rolled ice cream is $9.99 plus tax.
More information about YOLO can be found on their website, yolorolls.com.
