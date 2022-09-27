A retired Branson police officer was the furry center of attention at a recent fundraiser for the department.
K9 Tygo, who retired from the department in January, made an appearance at Pizza Ranch on Gretna Rd. on Monday, Sept. 12, for a fundraiser hosted by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Tygo, who appeared with his former handler and retirement host Officer Brendan Gamble, was just one of the members of the Branson PD who showed up to thank the community for their support.
“The department is very grateful for BCPAAA’s support and partnership,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said in a statement. “Their continued support of the department and our community is making a positive impact. We are honored to serve a community which backs the blue and celebrates our officers and professional staff regularly.”
The fundraiser brought in around $1,600, which will be given to the department to help cover the costs of the annual Employee Awards Ceremony and Banquet, and a portion will be donated to the police employee benevolence fund.
The BCPAAA is a non-profit organization made up of graduates of the Branson Citizen’s Police Academy. A reporter is currently attending this Academy for a story later this fall on the academy and how it helps citizens understand police operations.
