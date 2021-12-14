A man with a long criminal history in Texas and Oklahoma is in the Taney County Jail facing arson charges.
Paul Bryant, 51, is facing 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted on a charge of Arson in the First Degree after a fire at the Hall of Fame Motel, 3005 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
Court documents say around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, the Branson Fire Department and the Branson Police Department were dispatched to the Hall of Fame Motel after reports of an active fire alarm. They arrived to discover “an active commercial structure fire.”
Firefighters approached room 3517 and attempted to gain entry to fight the flames, but the door was blocked by a mattress leaning against it. When they were able to move the mattress they discovered the mattress, curtains, and other furnishings in the room were ablaze.
While the fire was being extinguished, Bryant approached police officers and said the fire was taking place in his room. He said he had left the room and was “walking to the store when he heard there was a fire at the motel.” He said he didn’t know the fire was in his room until he came back to the hotel.
He explained he barricades the door with a mattress because of “enemies from Dallas” and he wanted to keep out of his room while he was away.
Police investigators checked out the hotel room after the fire was out and noted it appeared the fire had started on the carpeted floor at the base of the mattresses which were stacked against the door. Bryant provided the same information to the investigator he had provided to officers earlier in the incident. After further investigation, Bryant was questioned again, and admitted he had started the fire in a trash can.
Bryant was arrested and read his Miranda rights, but agreed to continue talking to police.
He said he started the fire with paper and a lighter to keep “people in the room from hurting him.” He said he couldn’t think of another way to do it, but he also said he did not know who was in the room with him. Bryant presented the investigator two lighters and said he used one of them to start the fire.
Bryant is currently in the Taney County Jail being held without bond. He has no attorney listed in Missouri Casenet, and was scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on Monday, Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.