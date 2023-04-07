It wasn’t a landslide, but the voters of Branson gave an emphatic vote of support for incumbent Mayor Larry Milton in the April 4, 2023 election.
Milton captured 53.4% of the vote in the three way race against former Mayor Karen Best and current Ward II Alderman Chuck Rodriguez. Best finished with 40.1% of the vote, and Rodriguez captured 6.34%.
“I’m excited for our community,” Milton said. “Obviously our community has spoken loud and clear. The community spoke two years ago, spoke loud and clear at the last election, and this year they reaffirmed how they are choosing to be governed. There are so many big things that are in front of us right now and myself and all the aldermen and our City Administrator Cathy Stepp, we could not be more excited to carry the voice of the public to city hall.”
Milton said there is a long list of items he would like to accomplish in the next two years, but he wants to start with one of the foundations of the city.
“We are going to revamp our entire city code system,” Milton said. “Right now, we’re operating under the International Building Code. We’re going to look at making some serious changes to that. This is Branson, Missouri. There have been some questions asked about why it’s so complex under an international building code, which causes so much grief for development in our area. We have so many big plans in place and again, the community has spoken, I’ve heard their voice, and city hall is following their direction.”
Milton said during his first term he really learned the changes he felt were needed to put the city on a positive path.
“What was going on at city hall, and all the changes that were made, our community is much better off with the course that we’re on today,” Milton said. “And I wish, from my heart, that the board and myself could be more transparent about the changes that took place, but for those who believe in me, I want them to know they were needed changes.
“I would challenge the community to talk to any city director, any city employee, any fireman, any policeman, and ask them what their opinion is now on the culture at city hall, and I’m very proud of that.”
Milton said during the campaign, a lot of the items brought up by his opponents he felt were divisive political rhetoric, and he puts little value in their claims.
“I was very frustrated in this campaign trying to overcome what I will politely say were the misstatements that were made,” Milton said.
Milton said the biggest successes he’s had in his first term start with issues related to police and fire.
“The public clearly wanted more public safety,” Milton said. “What this board has done in this past year to help public safety has been phenomenal. We have moved some big, big rocks for public safety. The culture at city hall could not be healthier. The silos have been broken down. There is open communication. Our city administrator listens to suggestions from our employees and our directors, something they haven’t experienced in many years. In empowering those who work at city hall, we are absolutely reaping the benefits of that today.”
Best told Branson Tri-Lakes News it was an honor and a privilege to run to be the mayor of Branson.
“This leadership position is vital to the success of our community,” Best said. “I am disappointed in the outcome at the polls but I know our team fought a hard fight. In a community that celebrates freedom, it was extremely concerning that 7% of registered voters chose who would lead our community. I would like to challenge our voters to become more involved in local elections. We will continue to hold our current Mayor and Alderman’s feet to the fire to make good choices for our community. Thank you to everyone who exercised your freedom to vote. I appreciate every vote of confidence in our message. God Bless Branson.”
Best posted on Facebook this campaign is the last time she will run for public office.
Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was disappointed by the outcome.
“I’m disappointed in the turnout,” Rodriguez said. “The good news is some of the things I would say on the campaign trail about city hall, [city administrator] Cathy [Stepp] would have it fixed by the next alderman meeting. So some things were brought to light, some things were corrected.”
Rodriguez said he is planning to finish out his term.
“I’ll finish out my term,” Rodriguez said. “Most likely I won’t run for reelection. I always told myself if I lost a race I wouldn’t run. I didn’t lose an alderman race, but I’m disappointed about the turnout. If I get enough people who ask me to please run, I might. I get a lot of people who call and ask for my help. I get a lot of emails. I help people get the right contacts at city hall. But I had people lie through the campaign and say I never got back to them when I never had calls from them.”
Milton will officially be sworn in for his next term at the Tuesday, April 11, Board of Aldermen meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.