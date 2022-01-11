The deadline for declaring candidacy for school board elections in Taney and Stone counties has brought a mixed bag for the area in April. Several school districts will end up not holding elections because they received only enough candidates to fill all open positions. However, several of the bigger districts will have elections on the ballot.
Branson will have a competitive election because there are four candidates for two seats, with the winners serving a three year term. Board President Roger Frieze along with fellow incumbent Peter Marcellus will be facing off with Carolyn Boss and Michael Porter.
Hollister has two seats on the ballot, one for a three-year term and one for a two-year term. Candidates for the three-year term are Jeremy Jones, Josh Trinkle, Nicholas Nelson, and Dane’lle Southern. The two-year race will be between incumbent Andrew Penrod and John Rousselot.
Bradleyville will have a four-way race for two seats. One incumbent, Dustin McHaffie, will face three newcomers, Dianne Pennington, Bandy Dalton, and Timothy Lawson.
Blue Eye, Kirbyville, and Hurley told Branson Tri-Lakes News they had exactly the same number of applications as openings in their districts.
In Blue Eye, incumbents Bryan Snowden and Brian Box will get another term on the Board.
Kirbyville will have current school board President Nick Plummer around for another term, and he will be joined by Ryan Sanders.
Hurley will also hold no election, as incumbents Leslie Kolesar and Andrew Laurin were the only two who returned candidate papers for two open seats.
Other area districts did not return their candidate names to the Branson Tri-Lakes News by press time.
