A Branson man who helped save a car full of people from a fiery crash has been honored by the city.
Shane Childress was given the city of Branson’s “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award at the Tuesday, Oct. 25, Board of Aldermen meeting.
“Shane is receiving this award because of his heroic actions to help rescue a family, including a baby, from a fiery car crash,” Mayor Larry Milton said. “After seeing the crash, he immediately, and without hesitation, helped a woman and an infant get out of the car which was on fire. He also helped the driver who was severely injured get out of the car and to safety.”
Milton said even after emergency responders arrived on the scene, Childress continued to help with the emergency situation.
“He used three fire extinguishers to try and put out the fire and assisted first responders in getting a fourth person out of the car and to safety,” Milton said. “He went above and beyond to assist officers and emergency personnel until the situation was under control.
“Shane is a great example of a member of the Branson community who thinks of others before himself to keep our community safe.”
Childress was also praised by Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt.
“I was able to review the video of the incident because one of our officers arrived quickly at the incident,” Schmitt said. “What this gentleman did was truly heroic. He didn’t just assist, he went into a car that was fully engulfed in smoke, which is very, very nasty if you’ve never dealt with fire smoke.”
Schmitt said even in this harsh condition, Childress was able to keep a clear head and force a door open to save the fourth accident victim.
“He did it while the officers were helping other people,” Schmitt said. “It allowed the officers to carry the severely injured person from the passenger seat. The flames fully engulfed the vehicle about 45 seconds later, so if he didn’t do what he did, that person would not be here today. This is a true hero.”
The city accepts nominations for the award honoring outstanding community members on the BransonMo.gov website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.