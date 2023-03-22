The region’s Civil Air Patrol’s cadet team has taken another step toward becoming national champions with a win at the Regional Cadet Competition.
Civil Air Patrol Table Rock Lake Composite Squadron #147 traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota the weekend of March 11, 2023 to compete in the regional competition. The squad was one of nine teams from Region 5 which consists of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.
The win by the squadron qualifies them for the National Cadet Competition scheduled to take place in Dayton, Ohio in July. The national competition will have 14 teams of six cadets trying to win the USAF Chief of Staff Outstanding Team Championship Trophy.
The competition lasts for three days, and covers a wide range of competitions including physical challenges, tests on knowledge of aviation and leadership, precision and teamwork in posting the colors, and opportunities to show their expertise in leadership and character.
The winning squad consists of Cadet/Lieutenant Competition Team Commander Colonel Taran Fletcher, C/Lieutenant Colonel Bradley Henderson, Jr., C/2nd Lieutenant Skylar Deal, C/Senior Master Sergeant Rhian Fletcher, C/Staff Sergeant Abby Nievar, and C/Sr. Airman Clyde Cassady III.
