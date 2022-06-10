The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new team members.
The department is holding open interviews on Tuesday, June 28, at the Branson Chamber of Commerce, at 4100 Gretna Road. The interviews will be held on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until everyone who arrives before 3 p.m. has received an interview.
Open positions include deputies, corrections (jail) officers, and dispatchers.
According to the department, deputy candidates will be asked to “perform skilled, complicated, and confidential law enforcement work to protect life and property; enforce Federal, Sate, and local laws; and detect and apprehend violators.” Other duties will be assigned by a supervisor including the serving of legal documents, verification of personal or confidential information, and seizing property for investigations or community protection.
A high school diploma or GED is preferred, 700 hours of basic certification and 24 hours of continuing annual training required, must be 21 years of age or older, and maintain P.O.S.T. certification. Pay begins at $19.26 per hour and the job is full time.
Corrections officer candidates will “be responsible for providing security, care, custody, and control of inmates at the Taney County Jail.” The officer could be assigned to different posts, areas, or shifts depending on the operational needs of the facility.
Candidates must be willing to work any shift, day or night, including all holidays; be at least 21 years of age; have a working knowledge of computer hardware, software, and accessories; and be knowledgeable of rules, regulations, and State Statutes regarding the housing of inmates. Pay begins at $16.65 per hour and the job is full time.
Dispatch candidates will “answer administrative and 9-1-1 lines, dispatch calls for service, and enter multiple articles into state and federal computer systems with high accuracy. They will also be asked to multitask in a high call volume environment with high stress levels. Dispatchers could deal with difficult, uncooperative, and hostile callers.
Those seeking dispatch positions must be 21 years or older, with previous dispatch experience preferred. Pay is $16.65 per hour and the job is 40 hours a week.
More information can be found on the county website, taneycounty.org or by calling 417-546-7285.
