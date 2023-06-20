Hundreds of conservative citizens from Missouri and surrounding states gathered at the Americinn in Branson on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, for the Determined Patriotism Conference.
The gathering featured addresses by the current head of former President Donald Trump’s media organization and former Congressman Devin Nunes, and activist and MyPillow creator Mike Lindell. The event was led by Doug Billings, the host of The Right Side podcast.
“This is our third time in Branson,” Billings told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I live in Kansas City, but I love Branson. It’s the center of the country, you can get here from four or five states pretty easily, and Branson is a conservative place with traditional American values. It represents a slice of Americana.”
Billings said the conference is aimed at firing up those attending to get actively involved in their communities beyond voting, like running for school board or county commissioner positions.
“How do we motivate ourselves to get involved and do what the other side does, which is get actively involved in our community?” Billings said. “The current state of play in America is a direct result of the liberal side of our population getting involved at the local level and taking over. School boards, government, media. We conservatives, if we’re honest with ourselves, we have not been that involved at the local level. We show up and vote on Election Day, we’re good at that, but running for school board, county board of commissioner, mayor, sheriff, we have not been good at that.”
Billings said there are 200,000 vacant Republican local and county committee member positions open across the United States.
“That’s unacceptable,” Billings said. “That’s lack of active involvement, and those positions determine who goes to state conventions that determine a party’s nominees.”
Billings said he wants his conferences to educate people to go home and get involved because he says the liberals have been playing “the long game” for 125 years.
“Since 1897, the liberal party has been involved,” Billings said. “They put up a communist Presidential candidate in 1897. The Rockefeller family, the Dewey family, the Carnegie family, all of them were avowed socialists. They consolidated their foundations and targeted education first. They said if you don’t adopt our curriculum, our policies, we’re not going to give you any money.”
Billings said he wants to encourage conservatives who feel like the battle may already be lost.
“That’s what the other side wants you to feel,” Billings said. “There are more of us than there are of them. I believe 80% of Americans really have traditional American values. By that I mean they go to work, they work hard, they expect a good day’s wage for a good day’s work. Most of them, still most, a little less than a few years ago, most people still go to church and believe in God. Most people believe there is a right and wrong way to do things. Those people are good natured people, they want to see good in the world, and we have to stay on task because we’re surrounded by a nightmare. The other side beat us up on social media. We conservatives understand in the midst of tragedy, controversy, and challenge, there are blessings on the other side. We have to work to make those blessings come true.”
Billings said Republicans need to stop beating on each other in public and causing interparty division.
“We have a tendency to circle our wagon and then fire inward at each other,” Billings said. “The other side never does that, at least not in public. We have to circle our wagons around people on our side and target the radical enemy out there. We do not have to agree on every single detail, but we have to make sure we have the big endgame in mind, the restoration of the republic to the vision of the founding fathers.”
Billings podcast can be found at dougbillings.us.
