All of the candidates for the race to replace Billy Long as the Republican candidate in the 7th Congressional District faced off Saturday March 5, in Springfield as part of Greene County’s Lincoln Days.
The debate featured all seven candidates: State Senators Eric Burlison and Mike Moon; former State Senator Jay Wasson; Dr. Sam Alexander; Pastor Alex Bryant; Audrey Richards; and Paul Walker.
The candidates were allowed open and closing statements, and were given one individual question along with a set of group questions everyone was to answer. The candidates kept the event civil, without any personal attacks on the others, or very much disagreement on the issues.
The candidates were asked about whether they felt the 2020 election contained fraud and most every candidate indicated there was at least some level of fraud.
“They should have been able to go back and do forensic analysis of the ballots before the vote was certified,” Moon stated.
“There was fraud,” agreed Alexander. “I have no doubt about it. I don’t know if it was enough to swing the election, I think it might have been, but I can’t prove it.”
Burlison never explicitly said he believed there was fraud, saying there was “no doubt 2020 was unusual” and spoke about mail-in balloting, and how it wasn’t a “conspiracy theory” to ask for the votes to be investigated to make sure they were valid.
Jay Wasson said his belief in fraud wasn’t as big of a problem as the fact many voters believe there was fraud in the electoral process.
A term limits question brought out some mixed responses, with Alexander and Bryant explicitly limiting themselves to 10 years in Congress, and most others saying they support them. Moon said the Constitution provides term limits already; voters would just need to vote out an incumbent.
Audrey Richards opposed her fellow candidates in saying she was not in favor of term limits.
“The only thing worse than a professional politician is an amateur politician who doesn’t know what they’re doing,” Richards said. “If you don’t know how to play the game, you can’t develop the relationships you need to succeed.”
Richards alluded to her experience both in school and working for the federal government in Washington, and said Jefferson City and Washington are “apples and oranges” when it comes to how you get things done.
The question which drew the most difference was a question about the candidate’s view of America’s greatest current threat.
Bryant said there was an attack on common sense by Democrats and the political left who “are trying to divide us.” He said they would continue “an attempt to take more freedoms.”
Richards focused on the national debt, saying the government “can’t afford the interest in the things the government has already done.” She went on to question why the federal government should keep being able to spend into debt when business owners can’t do it.
Wasson said the biggest threat to the nation is from the enemy within, which is trying to install socialism.
“There is an agenda out there pushing us toward socialism,” Wasson said. “One of the ways they’re trying to do it is to spend us into bankruptcy. Bankrupt this nation, drop us to our knees financially, and it will be easier to take us into a socialist country.”
When posed with a question on what federal programs to cut to help reduce the size of the federal government and combat inflation, Richards said America should stop exporting oil, and reiterated her support for whatever allows tax cuts for other countries.
“Department of Energy, Department of Education,” Wasson said, before spending the rest of his two minute answer time to attack President Biden, stating it was “almost treason” for Biden to block American pipelines “while he’s buying Russian’s oil. That is almost treason if it’s not treason!”
Moon called for the banning of imports of foreign beef, and required labeling of country of origin on packaging, while supporting American farmers. He also called for opening pipelines in America.
“The easiest one is to cut Anthony Fauci’s budget,” Burlison said. “I would cut some things in the arts like PBS. There’s no reason why we should be funding the propaganda machine which is against us.”
Burlison also said there were “elephants in the room nobody wants to talk about” like medicare and social security, and he said serious solutions are going to need to be found for problems in those programs.
Bryant said the government needs to stop trying to split society into two classes, and reform many programs like education by using technology, but also hold people accountable.
“We need to stop people with the mindset of seeking entitlements,” Bryant said. “The Bible says if you don’t work, you don’t eat, and we need to get to that philosophy.”
The event even brought a few humorous moments, such as when the sound system started having issues which kept the candidates from using several wireless microphones.
“I’ll take a line from the old Don Knotts movie ‘The Ghost and Mr. Chicken,’” Mike Moon quipped. “The electrician must be a Democrat.”
All the candidates were also asked which four Presidents would make their personal Mount Rushmore:
- Wasson: Reagan, Trump, Lincoln, and Washington
- Moon: Washington, Reagan, Trump, and Coolidge
- Alexander: Washington, Lincoln, Reagan, and Trump
- Burlison: “the four who fought back against the size of government,” Jefferson, Coolidge, Reagan, and Trump
- Walker: Washington, Lincoln, and Truman (he only picked three.)
- Bryant: Washington, Lincoln, Reagan, Trump
- Richards: Washington, Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln, Madison
After the debate, current Congressman Billy Long told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he believes whoever succeeds him will do a “good job” and he will work with them to help them establish a pattern of service to the district.
“My office has done an excellent job and whoever wins the primary I’m going to back, and I’m going to get them to visit with my folks to get started on the right track,” Long said. “You see Congressmen get on a plane once a week and go to D.C., and then fly back, but the job’s done here at home where you can make a difference in people’s lives. Veterans issues, IRS issues, I was working on an Army Corps of Engineers issue this week. I’m sure whoever wins this race will represent the people well, but I want them to know they need to focus on service to the people at home and not the people in D.C..”
One candidate told the Tri-Lakes News even if part of Taney County is moved into the 8th congressional district because of redistricting, the Branson area will always be a focus for whoever represents the 7th congressional district.
“I’m proud to talk about Branson!” Burlison said. “The lakes and the Branson community are one of the gems of this whole region. It’s something if you’re elected you should not only showcase and spend time on, but you want to be proud of it.”
Taney County’s Lincoln Days is scheduled for April 2.
