A woman from Columbia is suing Silver Dollar City, claiming she was injured on the Mystic River Falls ride at Silver Dollar City in August 2021.
Annette M. Hollister filed the lawsuit in Stone County court on March 9.
The suit claims Hollister suffered “serious, painful, and permanent injuries to her head, neck, and brain.” It said she “became sick, sore, lame, and disordered” because of actions she claims were taken by Herschend Family Entertainment and Silver Dollar City.
The suit claims Hollister has been obliged to find medical treatment for the injuries, and will need to continue to see medical treatment in the future, incurring expenses for the treatment.
“Annette M. Hollister will continue to suffer pain of body and mind for so long as she lives,” the suit reads. It claims she has suffered and will continue to suffer “physical pain and mental anguish.”
Hollister is asking for a judgment over $25,000 to “reasonably and fairly compensate” her claimed “loss and damage” along with related costs. They ask for a jury trial.
The court filing does not provide any facts about the alleged injury, the alleged incident which caused the injury, or any proof of negligence on the part of Silver Dollar City.
The suit makes the vague claims Herschend Family Entertainment and Silver Dollar City ran a “dangerous ride” which Hollister claims is Mystic River Falls. She claims none of the employees “extensively check and/or minimized the dangers of the customers or to their bodies for the ride.” There is no explanation how Hollister knows no employee checked the ride for potential dangers.
The suit says the ride was “known or should have been known, through testing, to be dangerous to the public,” but there is also no explanation by Hollister in the suit on how she would know the ride was never tested, nor shows how the ride was dangerous and the defendants would have known this information.
Hollister claims Silver Dollar City was not “reasonably safe” while she was there, and the defendants should have known the condition “by using ordinary care.” She said Herschend Family Entertainment and Silver Dollar City “failed to use ordinary care to ensure there were reasonable safety precautions attached to its rides.” Nothing in the filing provides evidence to support those claims.
Silver Dollar City did not return a request for comment by Branson Tri-Lakes News. Hollister’s attorney, Traci Hoover of St. Louis based personal injury law firm Mutrux Firm, LLC, did not respond to Branson Tri-Lakes News’ requests for comment.
