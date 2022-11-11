The Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign in Branson with an event at Branson Landing on Friday, Nov. 4.
The Salvation Army band provided music for about half an hour before the playing of the National Anthem at noon. Santa prayed a blessing over the event before Branson Envoy and Corps Administrator Steve Roberson officially announced the kickoff of the Red Kettle Campaign.
“No one does it better than Branson,” Roberson said. “We’re sincerely grateful.”
Roberson said there is a greater need in Branson than in recent years.
“Ironically, after two years of a pandemic and hardships we never thought would be matched, we find our nation in a greater struggle than ever before with a mind-blowing recession,” Roberson said. “In the last two months we’ve seen a 30% increase in demand for our food pantry, and more new clients, people who have never asked for assistance before, who are coming desperate and humbled.”
He said fortunately, they have been able to meet the needs.
“We do it one more time this fine November weekend, not because we love Christmas more than most people do, but because we love people more than anything else,” Roberson said.
He said they have been able to expand their food pantry this year beyond what they anticipated in their initial planning to serve the community’s needs.
“This year, our theme is Love Beyond Christmas,” he said. “We all love a good Christmas story, don’t we? Because of my wife I’ve seen every Hallmark movie. Twice. It’s romantic to support Christmas, but the reality is the need is 365 days a year.”
He said the year-round need is continuing to grow, and the Red Kettle Campaign funds about 70% of the Salvation Army’s operations throughout the year.
The monetary goal for this year’s campaign is $100,000.
“We have the option to win every time if we don’t let our hardships overcome our goodness,” Roberson said. “It’s not about a number. It’s about hope. Hope changes the future.”
Donations to the campaign can be made in red kettles spread throughout the region, or by making online donations at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/branson/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.