A new grab-and-go restaurant in Branson is hoping to become the city’s top destination for chicken salad lovers.
Twisted Sister’s Last Bite opened Thursday, July 6, in the Coffelt Country Craft Village at 673 State Highway 165 in Branson. The restaurant operated by three sisters is aimed at both locals and tourists with a variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads; along with specialty items like award-winning chicken salad, loaded potatoes, and homemade desserts.
“I live in Florida where I have my own restaurant called Victoria’s Last Bite,” Co-owner Vickie Cook told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ve been in business and successful for about 10 years. I grew up in Stockton, and went to School of the Ozarks, and my sisters (Judy Davis and Kathy Paxton) are here. They kept asking me why I didn’t start a cafe here?”
Cook said she finally realized it would be a good opportunity to do something with her sisters who will be running the restaurant.
“It’ll be something for them to do, something for them to retire with,” Cook said. “We looked all over town, and you really can’t afford anything right now. But we found this place here, and we got a good deal, and this place is coming back.”
Cook said her restaurant in Florida is known for their chicken salad sandwiches, and their chicken salad is in such demand it’s sold in grocery stores around her home community. They will be featuring that sandwich on their menu.
“We also have two hot specialty sandwiches, a pesto chicken sandwich with pesto, chicken, mayo, and provolone which is grilled,” Cook said. “Our other is the Tropical Bite, which is french bread laid out with ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and grilled, and served open face.”
Another signature feature of the restaurant are their chocolate truffles, and every customer receives one with their meal purchase.
The trio will also have a “loyal locals” card where repeat customers will be able to earn a free meal after five or six visits.
Twisted Sister’s Last Bite is open Wednesday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. More information about the restaurant including menus and pictures of the food can be found on their Facebook page ‘Twisted Sisters Last Bite.’
