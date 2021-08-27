CoxHealth announced the formation of a new online support group for people with cancer.
The group, which according to a press statement, will be aimed at providing education and support to patients, family members, and loved ones, will meet once a month.
“This is going to be such a blessing to our patients. I think when they share from home, they are more relaxed and open about some deep personal changes from cancer,” Angelia Huels, Patient Navigator for Cox Medical Center Branson, tells Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It says a lot about their needs and finding ways to get help in a different healthcare setting.”
Topics for the online Oncology Support Group will include outpatient palliative care, provider Q&As, pastoral care, and nutrition.
There is no cost to participate and the group is open to non-CoxHealth patients as a public service.
The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.. Anyone who wishes to participate will need to call CoxHealth to register before the second Monday of the month at 417-269-5257, extension 5.
