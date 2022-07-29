A pre-COVID destination for a night on the lake is no more.
Main Street Lake Cruises announced they would be ceasing operations and have sold the Branson Landing Princess to a New York firm, who took possession of the boat on Tuesday, July 26.
“We’re going to bring her to Mississippi and then drive her to New York, and she’ll run dinner charters similar to what was being done here,” a spokesperson for Liberty Cruise told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “She’ll be in New York Harbor, sailing out of Manhattan.”
The spokesman said it was an easy decision for them to purchase the boat.
“Larry kept it really well maintained, so it was an easy purchase for us,” he said. “A lot of our boats are older than this, 30-40 years old, and being less than 20 years old it was an easy purchase for us. Plus, we’re expanding really quickly. Last year, we doubled from 2 to 4 boats, and this year we bought a 5th and we’re looking at a sixth.”
Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s sad to see the boat go, but he had no choice.
“We never have recovered from COVID, and it’s a bittersweet thing,” Milton said. “It’s an economical decision. We’re going to miss her. It’s pulling at the heartstrings but you have to do what you have to do.”
The move of the boat from Branson Landing to a transport truck near Scotty’s Trout Dock took about two hours.
The truck hauling the boat had to be towed out of the water because of the weight of the boat. Two tow trucks from Double Eagle Towing of Crane helped slowly pull the truck and boat out of the water in a process which took approximately a hour.
