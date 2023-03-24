Revenue reports for taxes in the Branson area are showing a downturn for March, including a report from the Tourism Community Enhancement District showing a significant drop in January 2023 numbers.
The TCED reported their income in January from tourism tax was $806,008, more than 20% lower than 2022’s $1,016.197. The 2023 total is still more than $100,000 better than any prior year with the exception of 2022 for January revenue.
The city of Branson had reported almost $1.7 million in tourism tax revenue during January 2023, a slight decrease from the previous year. (The city calculates the tourism tax income from business payments received by the city’s Finance Department from monthly tourism tax forms.) In February, the city reported revenue of $367,205, a 12.8% increase from 2022 and the highest amount for the month in the last decade.
The city of Branson’s reported 1% sales tax for March 2023 was $845,255, an 11.3% decrease from March 2022. The total is not just below 2022, it’s also the lowest March revenue in four years. The city has traditionally shown a decrease in revenue from February to March, but the 2023 drop of over 42% is the highest February to March drop in the last decade.
Despite the decrease in March, revenue for 2023 is 6.6% ahead of 2022’s revenue pace, with a total of $3,700,953 for the year-to-date.
The March revenue is from sales reported to the state in February for transactions made in January.
The ½% transportation sales tax revenue for March was reported by the city at $405,263, a drop of 14% from 2022. Just like the sales tax, it was the lowest reported March revenue since 2019. The year-to-date revenue is still on a record pace and ahead of last year’s record totals, with $1,822,381 a 5.7% increase from 2022. The year-to-date for 2023 is also ahead of the year-to-date totals for the city of Branson after all April revenue reports in the last 10 years with the exception of 2022.
The city’s public safety sales tax showed a similar income to the transportation tax at $405,052, and a 13.9% decrease from March 2022. The income from the tax year-to-date is $1,820,403, an increase of 6.2% from 2022.
These reports will be the last scheduled tax revenue reports released by the city before the April election.
