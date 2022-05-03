Step back in time with the elegance of a southern plantation at your next event or wedding.
The Liberty Plantation, located at 224 Bass Bend Trail in Cape Fair, Mo. will open its doors for its grand opening and open house during Mother’s Day weekend. The venue will be open Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, from 2 to 7 p.m.. During the event guests are welcomed to come see the venue, to taste their exclusive catering menu, and meet other wedding professionals. There will be a live band Saturday, and DJ and special fireworks effect Sunday, according to a press release from the Liberty Plantation.
Owner Elma Eaton told Branson Tri-Lakes News the home was built about five years ago in the Antebellum (plantation) style. She said when the home was finished they found themselves over a half a million dollars over budget. They decided to share the beauty of the estate with others, which started them on the journey to turn their home into a unique and elegant event and wedding venue.
Eaton said the name was chosen for the style of the home but also to showcase it was a new build with no history of oppression.
“We chose the name Liberty Plantation because it is all brand new construction,” Eaton said. “There was never any slaves there ever. So liberties means freedom and we chose plantation because the style of the house even though most don’t know the word antebellum, plantation was more common.”
According to the Liberty Plantation website, the venue sits on 18 1/2 beautifully manicured acres on Table Rock Lake. The venue is located just 17 miles West of Branson and 39 miles South of Springfield. (Transportation can be provided for event guests from Branson upon request.)
The plantation has several landscaped areas for guests to enjoy and for clients to choose to utilize for their special day or event. According to the website, upon arrival guests will take a transformative stroll through a tree canopied lane, which allows one to cast off modern influences and become completely submerged in the charm of days gone by. After passing the private stables, carriage house, and enchanting water feature, guests will continue on through the park to the Grand Gazebo ceremony area, which proudly flaunts a lighted 18 1/2 foot high filigree domed gazebo. The gazebo is surrounded by six Georgian columns in a 26 foot diameter concrete base. This area is nestled near the park’s tree line next to one of Liberty Plantation’s grand oak trees with angels watching on.
The Grand Gazebo area is surrounded by flowering cherry, pear, and dogwood trees, as well as hydrangeas, azaleas, rhododendrons, ninebark, spirea, and lilac bushes. There are also four flower garden areas with flowers sure to be in bloom throughout the wedding season. Bride and grooms can request photo options inside the mansion as well as throughout the garden and hall areas.
“We have a beautiful area for outdoor weddings with the Grand Gazebo and lots of beautiful areas for photos in the gardens,” Eaton said. “We have Eaton Hall reception building with a (stunning) marbleized floor and space for up to 300 guests.”
Liberty Plantation’s Eaton Hall boasts 4,700 square feet of opulence. It features 10 crystal chandeliers, Georgian columns, marbleized floor, 19 ½ foot ceilings, and a 400 square foot dance floor. The hall also features a 450 square foot musician’s loft with elevator, and a commercial finishing kitchen, which will allow clients to choose a caterer to create a meal of their choice while being able to finish it on site. (Eaton Hall is an indoor Reception space, and can be used as an inclement weather ceremony option.)
“We are a very upscale venue,” Eaton said. “There are not a lot of places in the area which can host as many people as the plantation can. Eaton Hall can accommodate up to 300 guests and our outdoor reception/ ceremony area is huge, so we could easily fit 500 people no problem. We wanted to offer something unique for the area. We are the perfect place for sophisticated and elegant weddings and events.”
Eaton said Liberty Plantation is not just a wedding venue but can accommodate large corporate events, charity events and more.
“We could do charity events, anniversaries, second weddings, fundraisers, and dinners,” Eaton said. “We have a 180 projection screen available so we could do corporate events and corporate dinners and presentations as well. It goes down in front of the band area and automatically goes back up into the ceiling when they are done.”
Eaton said all events must have a planner or coordinator in charge and clients can customize their event with their own vendors and caterers if they would like.
For more information visit libertyplantation-weddings-events.com.
