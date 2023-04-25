The long-awaited flood wall for the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Facility appears to be finally advancing within Branson city government and could see the start of construction before the end of June.
City of Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he hopes to be able to bring a request to the Board of Aldermen before the end of May.
“The wall is out to bid and the bid opening is May 8th of this year,” Powell said. “After we get that opening, we will pursue a contract with a contractor and take it to the board, likely at the last meeting in May. For the sake of transparency, I will tell you we’re going to be asking for a double read so we can get under construction by the end of June.”
Powell said rumors the city would have to contribute up to $3 million to the project are incorrect, and the $13 million obtained by the city in state and federal grant money would be enough to cover the entire project. Of the grants received, $10 million came through the Missouri Department of Economic Development in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, The remaining funds came from grants awarded by the U.S. Economic Development.
Powell said some residents may have been confused by an addition to the 2023 budget, which made it appear additional funds from the city would be needed to complete the project.
“In the budget for this year, I plugged in another $2.2 million because when we created the budget last year, we had an estimate from our engineer for approximately $15 million,” Powell said. “That estimate included some emergency generators that were not originally part of the project. We take those out of the project, and the cost is below the $13 million in grant money.
“One of the grants was used as the contributing factor for the city to obtain the other grant, so the city didn’t have to put money forward for construction of the wall.”
Powell said if the wall begins construction as estimated in June, the wall should be completed in September 2024.
He said preparations for the construction are already underway including a planned move of some power lines and equipment.
“We have to take into account material availability,” Powell said. “Transformers for electrical relocation has been the most challenging part of it, but Liberty has committed to ordering them ahead of schedule. Those are 56 weeks out (to get produced) and they ordered them back in October for us. We are hoping to get those on time.”
Powell acknowledged if a flood swamps the facility, it could be catastrophic for the Branson area. The Compton plant processes approximately 80% of the city’s sewage.
“Environmentally is the big thing,” Powell said. “It would take six months to a year before we could get the plant up and running because of ordering new components and getting them put back in place.
“You’re looking at millions of gallons of raw sewage which would be displaced into Lake Taneycomo.”
Powell said the plant also covers about 80% of the city’s commercial districts, so the economic impact would be devastating on the city.
The potential movement on wall construction was celebrated at a press event on Friday, April 14, attended by local dignitaries and Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Jason Ray, executive director of the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, told those in attendance the wall project really started to take root during the last government shutdown .
“During the last federal government shutdown (in 2019) stemming from the dispute on how to fund the southern border wall,” Ray said. “It was a quiet day in our office because all the federal offices were shut down. Then I get a call that afternoon from then-Mayor Karen Best who says to me ‘Jason, I need a wall.’ But that is where we first started to learn about the needs of this facility and how pressing the issue is; we also learned what they’ve been doing as temporary solutions.”
Governor Parson said the wall was one of the first projects brought to him when he became governor.
“At the time, I didn’t even really know what I was doing, but I said [the project] makes sense and we needed to get that thing done,” Parson said. “I came back to Jefferson City and said ‘These folks down there need a little help’ and lo and behold that’s what started the process to put this in place.”
Parson took a light-hearted jab at speakers before him who said the subject of sewage systems wasn’t “sexy,” by saying Branson citizens should consider the project “sexy” because of what the grants mean for the project.
“It’s what happens behind the scenes that really matters,” Parson said. “When everybody says it’s not very sexy, I would tell you it is. And here is why it is: we’re putting $10 million into this project here, [Branson] can put $10 million of its dollars into something sexy!”
The finished wall will contain nearly a half-mile of sheet pile-type material creating a seven to nine foot barrier wall along with multiple “rain dewatering wells” to prevent the soil around the wall from becoming saturated. The material is driven into the bedrock, interlocking to stop water below ground from entering the facility.
Details on construction of the project will be made available on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
