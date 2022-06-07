A Republican candidate forum was held Thursday, June 2, at the Branson Hollister Lions Club, sponsored by Taney County Federated Republican Women and the Taney County Republican Central Committee.
The event, hosted by Scott McCaulley of Legends 106.3 radio, featured a one-hour “meet and greet” between the candidates and voters, then a 90 minute presentation where each candidate was given three minutes to make their case to voters.
The event included candidates for federal, state and county offices. However, several Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate did not appear or send representatives including Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt, or Vicky Hartzler.
Congressman Billy Long introduced himself for those who didn’t know him by sharing the story of the time activist Laura Loomer disrupted a Congressional hearing while live-streaming herself on a cell phone, so because he had a microphone and she didn’t, he auctioned off her cell phone. He then spoke about the St. Jude Children’s Hospital ties he wears and had signed by former President Trump so he could auction them off to raise funds for the hospital.
Mark McCloskey used his time to say the United States is currently in the midst of a civil war.
“Right now we’ve got an administration in DC with absolute disdain for the Constitution, for our rights, and for our liberty,” McCloskey said. “If we don’t do something right now to save this country, to pull back our freedoms, we will not have this country again…it’s the next six months to a year.”
He then shared the legal issues he “suffered” at the hands of Democrat St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner, and said it was an example of what Democrats want to do to anyone who does not line up with their agenda.
“This is no longer a free America,” McCloskey said.
The evening also featured appearances by all major candidates to replace Rep. Long as the Republican nominee for the 7th Congressional District.
The two front runners, former State Senators Eric Burlison and Jay Wasson, focused on the issues which caused them to run.
“When we left Afghanistan, we looked weak,” Wasson said. “We made other mistakes too, but when we left we looked weak. That’s why we have such problems on the world stage. When you look weak to bullies, they act, and that’s what happened.”
Wasson said President Joe Biden’s actions of shutting down American oil drilling while increasing purchases of oil from Russia as “treasonous.” He said America needs to begin drilling again to regain energy independence. He also said America needs a balanced budget in Washington, noting many states do it, so it’s not impossible on the federal level.
Burlison opened his talk by first joking “You can tell [candidates] found religion and conservative values again.” He said a big reason he’s running is because many candidates who claim to be Republicans do not truly have conservative and Christian values which reflect the beliefs of most Republicans in the 7th district.
“I see such a chasm between the values that we hold dear in southwest Missouri such as hard work, conservative values, Christian faith, and the woke liberal values of the east and west coasts that want to tear our country apart,” Burlison said. “And the people we’ve elected haven’t stood up for our values against the woke and wouldn’t really fight for us. They go with the flow. If I get elected, it’s going to mean something when I say I’m a Christian conservative.”
Burlison touted being rated the most conservative in Jefferson City by CPAC, Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity, and earned endorsements like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
The area’s State Senator Mike Moon said the nation is in trouble and there need to be fighters in Washington who “look out not only for Missouri but the nation as well.”
Moon talked about standing up for the Constitution in Jefferson City and how tenets of the Constitution such as one subject per bill are routinely ignored by leadership and fellow Senators. He said when he votes against a bill which is unconstitutional, he is unfairly dinged by activist groups.
“Last year we passed a bill that had 48 different subjects,” Moon said. “These groups that are scoring us say ‘there was something in it we want so if you vote it you get a check mark,’ but if you vote against it, even if it’s against the Missouri Constitution, you get an X. You need to pay attention and look at our voting records [against the Missouri Constitution.]”
All four candidates vying to replace Mike Scofield as Taney County’s Presiding Commissioner were on hand to make their case, because the lack of a Democrat nominee means the primary winner will likely be the next presiding commissioner.
Nick Plummer spoke of his family being long-time residents of the county, with his children being the 6th generation to be born and raised in Taney County. He touted his family’s beliefs of “hard work, dedication, honesty, and service.”
“I love the area,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 40 years and I care about all of you. I want to be your voice in government.”
Former Branson Cafe Owner Ken Roten said he feels elected officials should run the government like a business and elected officials should serve voters.
“I ran a business in downtown Branson for 20 years and had retention rates of eight to 10 years on my employees, so I know the value of a good employee, and I know Taney County is blessed to have some of the best.”
He also called for a plan he titled “The 2030 Plan” which includes clean water, wastewater, safety, health, roads and bridges to “more effectively meet the challenges which face Taney County.”
He also called for a RecPlex for the eastern part of the county which “meets the needs of teens and adults alike.”
W. Alex McAuley said in the 21 years he lived in the county, he’s seen many challenges including “a hostage crisis that never should have gone on as long as it did.” He said the leadership on the local level “has not been standing up for our rights.”
He added citizens “really do not have a republican form of government” and “some of these [government] positions are not elected and yet they govern what we do.” He did not specify the positions.
Noah Prahlow touted his priority of focusing on the county’s budget, and made a point in his talk of saying “he was surprised” his opponents did not bring up the county budget.
“In Taney County our 2022 budget, we have appropriated $15 million more than we’re projected to bring in in revenue, which is not sustainable,” Prahlow said. “As commissioner, a balanced budget would be absolutely my first priority, and fiscal responsibility is a huge priority to me.”
(For information on the $15 million differential in the Taney County budget, see the Jan. 6, 2022 article “Taney County Commission to vote on 2022 budget” at BransonTriLakesNews.com.)
Missouri’s 2022 primary elections take place August 2.
