Members of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at Silver Dollar City.
During the weekend of Sept. 2 and 3, firefighters from the SSCFPD were collecting donations as part of their ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign.
The ‘Fill the Boot’ program has seen firefighters across the United States raising money for MDA for nearly 70 years.
“Since 1954, fire fighters across the country have collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association,” states the MDA website. “The partnership between MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) began when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice, vowing to continue raising awareness and funds to ensure effective treatments and therapies are found. The dollars raised through Fill the Boot fund MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives.”
The SSCFPD raised more than $6,000 during the first weekend of September.
“SSCFPD is proud to announce members collected $6,700 in donations (Fill The Boot) for MDA Foundation at the Southern Gospel Event at Silver Dollar City.” states the SSCFPD on their Facebook page. “Thank you to the visitors and community members for their generous contributions in supporting the MDA.”
The MDA Springfield Missouri District expressed their gratitude on the SSCFPD’s post.
“Thank you so much for your incredible support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” states the MDA Springfield MO District comment. “We are so appreciative of your ongoing partnership and the time your members put in to Fill the Boot!”
