The city of Branson is holding an auction of the items inside the White House Theatre as they move forward with the renovation of the facility into a new public safety center and headquarters for the Branson Police Department.
The auction will be held by Melton Auction and Realty on Friday, June 16, starting at 9:30 a.m. An inspection of the items will be available to the public on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the theater, 2255 Gretna Road. The auction company is warning those who may attend the auction about the possibility of airborne mold in the building, and those with respiratory issues should wear a mask to protect themselves.
The auction will cover a large variety of items from the theater including commercial kitchen appliances and supplies including industrial refrigerators, buffet food warmers, deep fryers, grills, a pizza oven, and more.
About 1,400 theater seats, hundreds of stacking chairs, a variety of folding tables and chairs, and other furniture will be available. The theater’s sound board, stage lighting, LED boards, theater lighting, fog machines, drums, stage props, and other performance equipment will be available for auction.
Those expecting to purchase more than $5,000 in items will be required to have a bank letter of credit addressed to Melton Auction & Realty before the auction.
Pictures of the auction items are available on the Melton Auction company website, meltonauctionrealty.com.
