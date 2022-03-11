White River Valley Electric Cooperative is hoping to bring broadband to rural parts of Stone and Taney counties.
The company hosted commissioners from Taney, Stone, Douglas, Christian, and Ozark counties to hear a proposal for a broadband project on Feb. 18. (Douglas County’s commissioners chose not to participate.) The company wants to have the counties participate financially in the program.
The program, which would bring fiber internet service to almost all of the counties involved in the project, would be the largest investment undertaken by the utility since its establishment in 1939. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $234 million.
WRVEC is asking the counties to contribute at least $10 million in total for the project. They would like to have the counties split the cost based on the population who could potentially be using the service when it is fully installed and operational.
The proposal focuses on using American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to each county to offset the cost. The funds given to the county have been specially earmarked for projects like broadband expansion. WRVEC says there would be no way to move the program forward without receiving some of the ARPA funds.
They also stated public/private partnerships are more likely to obtain grant funding from organizations who want to expand broadband into rural areas.
No county has yet made a formal financial commitment to the project.
Information about the Broadband Feasibility Study can be found at whiteriver.org by clicking on the banner at the top of the website.
