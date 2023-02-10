Reports from the city of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District show record tax revenues for 2022 although some taxes showed a downturn in December.
In Branson, revenue for the 1% sales tax in 2022 totaled $14,946,600, an 8.4% increase from 2021’s record revenue. The totals also show a 1.2% decrease in December revenue, with $1,361,866 in 2022, down about $16,000 from 2021’s total. It was one of four months in 2022 that showed a decrease in revenue when compared to 2021, with September down 15.4%, July down 11%, and June down 5.8%.
The start of 2023 is showing two months of record collections, with January’s total of $1,391,526 up 16.5% over 2022, and February’s $1,464,172 up 10.4% over 2022.
The monthly revenue report is on a two month delay from actual sales. For example, the December figure is based on business tax returns filed in November with the state based on October sales.
The tourism tax for 2022 showed a 4.6% increase over 2021. The final total for 2022 was $17,654,773, an increase of almost $71,000 over 2021. The final total included a 4.1% increase in December 2022 over 2021.
January 2023 revenue showed a slight 0.2% decrease compared to 2022.
Tourism tax is usually on a one month delay, meaning December totals come from business sales made in November.
The city’s ½ percent transportation sales tax topped $7 million for the first time in 2022. The final total of $7,389,317 was 8.3% higher than 2021, although the year ended with a 1.2% decrease in December’s revenue.
The revenue for 2023, however, is showing significant growth. January 2023 is 16.7% above 2022, and February is up 9.8% over last year. Overall, this tax’s revenue is 13.1% ahead of 2022’s pace.
Like the 1% sales tax, this tax also runs on a two month reporting delay.
Branson’s ½ percent public safety sales tax also topped $7 million in 2022 for the first time. The final count of $7,374,409 was 8.2% over the previous year. Like other December tax revenues, this tax also saw a decrease in December, down 1.1% from 2021.
However, 2023 showed a rebound. January revenue is up 16.9% over 2022, and February is showing a 11% increase to give 2023 a 13.8% higher start than 2022.
This tax is also on a two month reporting delay.
The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District reported $11,775,947 for 2022, 11% above last year’s record revenue of $10,605,081. The TCED reported the month of December 2022 had 18.1% higher revenue than 2021, and the first time December showed more than $1 million in revenue.
